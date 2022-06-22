DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Monday’s meeting, heard an explanation about CodeRed, a free community notification system available to Clearfield County residents. CodeRed sends alerts concerning time-sensitive and/or emergency information that may impact the area via phone calls, text messages, emails and social media.
Sandy Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickle said “a little while ago” Clearfield County approved an agreement with CodeRed, which will allow the county to alert residents on a moment’s notice.
“I wanted to present it to the manager and the supervisors, but more importantly, to the public,” said Bickle, via telephone. “CodeRed is going to be a critical communication solution that enables our local public safety personnel to notify residents and businesses by phone, text message, email and social media on time-sensitive information, emergencies or urgent notifications.
“They (CodeRed) can reach thousands of individuals in minutes to share information such as evacuation notices, missing persons, inclement weather advisories, etc.,” said Bickle.
“We’ve used it twice here (Sandy Township) to a high degree of success,” said Bickle.
To sign up for CodeRed alerts, visit clearfield911.com or the Clearfield County 911/Emergency Management Agency Facebook page. Persons can also call the county at 814-765-5357, ext. 2, or text “Clearfield” to 99411 on your Smartphone.
CodeRed is an important tool to help keep the public informed and prepared for any emergencies that may occur in their area.
Officials will send messages to alert the public of emergency details, instructions, or precautions that they need in order to make well-informed decisions and remain safe. This system is precise enough to “geotarget” residents within an exact area of impact, so that only those people who are affected by an emergency situation are notified.
“I think it’s going to work really well, we need to get as many people on it as we can,” said Bickle.