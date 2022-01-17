DuBOIS — In anticipation of heavy snow that is expected to fall in the DuBois area Sunday into Monday, Sandy Township Emergency Management officials provided some thoughts toward enhancing awareness to the general public regarding winter and cold-related incidents.
A winter storm warning was in effect from 3 p.m. Sunday until 7 p.m. Monday in Clearfield and Elk counties, according to The Weather Channel. Heavy snow was expected, with total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. Isolated power outages are possible.
Additionally, wind gusts up to 45 mph Monday afternoon could product significant blowing and drifting snow with visibility near zero at times.
“We need people to be prepared more proactive rather than reactive so if it’s known that an incident is approaching like this weekend’s storm, prepare for it,” said EMA Director Larry Bickel and Assistant EMA Director Bob Willson.
For example, the officials suggested the following:
- Extra food, fuel for generators, extra batteries for radios, flashlights, etc., for homes in preparations for power outages.
- Don’t leave or travel or go out into the event.
- Make sure phones are charged for communications.
- Make sure to have preparations in vehicle in case you are out. Extra clothes, flashlights, blankets, snacks, water, boots, etc.
“If you are just taking a short drive to pick something or somebody up, be prepared and dressed for it even if it’s just down the road,” they said. “Too many times people will go out with shorts, short sleeves, and slippers because in a ‘blink of an eye’ something may occur that could leave you stranded.”
The officials also noted that winters in Pennsylvania can result in sudden and fast snow squalls and wind and could strand someone instantly.
If in need of help, contact 911 and remain in place. They said don’t leave.
“Have patience, help will arrive,” they said.
Local and county EMA and all emergency services are prepared to assist and keep the community safe before, during, and after any incident.
“All we ask is be prepared and take care of each other,” the officials said.