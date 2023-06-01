DuBOIS — Sandy Township, on Thursday afternoon, filed a complaint in Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas to seek a stay in the consolidation process with the City of DuBois.
This move, township supervisors said at their May 15 meeting, comes as a result of charges filed on March 20 against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts, and the subsequent “financial uncertainty” within the neighboring municipality.
The complaint, filed by township Solicitor Scott T. Wyland of Salzmann Hughes, P.C., and verified by township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, for “declaratory and injunctive relief,” states that on Nov. 6, 2021, voters in both municipalities approved a referendum placed on the ballot to consolidate the DuBois and Sandy Township.
Prior to voting on the consolidation referendum, the electors were provided with multiple studies and related materials that all recommended consolidation based largely on the financial advantages consolidation would provide to the residents of both municipalities, the complaint said. After the consolidation referendum, a consolidation plan and consolidation agreement were created.
“Subsequently, the city’s manager was involved in fraud, theft and other issues concerning the city’s public accounts and finances,” the complaint said. “And it was discovered that the city’s financial information upon which the recommendation for consolidation, the consolidation plan, and the consolidation agreement were based was inaccurate and incomplete.”
“A criminal investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General and a forensic audit are being conducted to answer the many uncertainties as to the city’s finances,” the complaint continues.
The township, according to the complaint, “still intends to move forward with the consolidation and not subvert the will of the voters. However, successful consolidation that complies with both the letter and spirit of the Consolidation Act is impossible until the criminal investigation and forensic audit to resolve the uncertainties of the city’s finances are completed.”
In the complaint, the township is requesting that the court “exercise its equitable power to issue a declaration and injunction requiring that the consolidation proceedings of the township and the city be stayed until further Order of the Court, or at least until the completion of the criminal investigation and forensic audit regarding the city’s finances.”
Sandy Township also states in the complaint that the court “can exercise its equitable powers to stay the consolidation proceedings because the city manager’s fraud has made it impossible to effectuate a complete and successful consolidation and financial merger of the township and city under the Consolidation Act and consolidation agreement.”
Ongoing criminal and financial concerns and investigation regarding the city
The township’s complaint cites the criminal charges filed by the PA Attorney General in which Suplizio is accused of theft and fraud charges involving transactions from public accounts associated with the city, the DuBois Area United Way and the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department — theft totaling $264,645.24 from five public accounts and tax fraud totaling $356,170.56.
“The city manager’s alleged overall scheme was sufficiently elaborate that the investigation required investigators with extensive backgrounds in organized and financial crimes to untangle what the (Attorney General’s) office described as a web of money moving in and out of accounts, with little oversight or accountability,” the complaint said.
“Importantly, the accusations against the city manager included selling city water to oil and gas companies at rates beyond the rates prescribed by the city’s Public Utility Commission approved tariff,” states the complaint. “Millions of dollars received from these unlawful water sales remain missing and unaccounted for in the city’s funds.”
In light of the criminal complaint, the city started the process of a full forensic audit of city accounts, funds and other financial documents in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the township’s complaint continues. On April 3, the city and township entered into a resolution for a portion of the Strategic Management Planning Program grant to be used to complete the forensic audit of the city. The cost of the forensic audit is $120,000, acting city Manager Chris Nasuti said at a recent council meeting.
The complaint also states, “additional financial mismanagement by other city officials and the concerning financial practices and payments of the city have also been discovered. For example, on May 2, 2023, the city’s solicitor delivered approximately $92,000 in cash in a bag to the city office, the source of which money is unknown and is believed to have been unaccounted for in the city’s finances.”
“It was also discovered from repeated Right-To-Know law requests from news outlets and citizens that the council approved payment in the amount of $274,409.85 from the city’s general fund for legal fees associated with the private defense of the city manager; the city manager was paid in excess of $170,000 per year in salary and additionally received stipends for mileage and cell phone; the city manager was placed on paid administrative leave and is still being paid a full salary; Advanced Disposal was paying the city an administrative fee of $5,000 per month into a ‘community fund’ that the city believed it could use for any purpose it wanted,” the complaint said.
The complaint also states that “although the city has a blanket fidelity bond that covers the losses resulting from the city manager’s alleged crimes, the city has decided not to file a claim to recover such losses.”
The complaint also cites that city voters overwhelmingly elected three write-in challengers to replace the incumbent mayor and city council members up for reelection in the May 16 primary, “demonstrating the electors’ rejection and lack of faith in the city’s long-time leaders and the desire for new leadership going forward in the consolidation process.”
The recent resignation of city Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel is also mentioned as ongoing uncertainty with city leadership.
The township also states in its complaint that “the city’s internal accounting system and controls do not meet applicable standards. The city’s financial statements are prepared on the cash basis of accounting, which likely does not satisfy generally accepted accounting principles. The pending forensic analysis must be completed.”
Consolidation cannot occur until completion of investigations of the city’s finances
The township’s complaint states that based on the information currently available, “there is no doubt that the financial data upon which the consolidation study, consolidation plan and the consolidation referendum and consolidation agreement were premised are materially incorrect, inaccurate and incomplete.”
“There is also no doubt that the vast uncertainties and questions regarding the city’s finances remain. The amounts involved are substantial and material,” the complaint continues.
“Such outstanding uncertainties and questions make it highly imprudent and irresponsible for the township to purposely merge its finances with the city’s disastrous finances and for consolidation to occur based on the deadlines established by the consolidation agreement,” the complaint states.
“Both the criminal investigation and forensic audit must be completed so the city’s full and accurate financial data is known, and an appropriate consolidation plan, revised schedule and consolidation agreement can be created and implemented,” according to the complaint.
“Upon consolidation and financial merger, the township’s residents may arguably be responsible for liabilities resulting from the city’s criminal conduct and any other improper financial practices,” the complaint states.
“The township has an independent duty to its residents to ensure that the consolidation plan and process is successful,” the complaint states. “Successful consolidation and its associated financial merger absolutely should not occur until after the completion of the criminal investigation and forensic audit.”
The cost to file the petition is expected to be between $5,000 and $10,000, Arbaugh said at the May 15 meeting. All five supervisors, Chairman Bill Beers, Kevin Salandra, Mark Sullivan, Sam Mollica and Barry Abbott, voted in favor of filing the petition.
The complete complaint filed by the township is also available on their website at www.sandytownship.net.