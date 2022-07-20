DuBOIS — Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rob Burgeson, at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting, praised firefighters and the community for their support during last week’s multi-house fire on Wilson Avenue.
Sandy Township
Sandy Twp. fire chief comments on community support during multi-home fire
Tags
Elaine Haskins
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
New Bethlehem man launches kayak and paddle board rental business on Clarion River
-
Fire chief: 3 homes destroyed in Sandy Township blaze
-
DuBois Area School Board OKs hirings, resignations
-
Retiring DuBois mail carrier says goodbye after decades of service
-
DuBois woman jailed on assault charges
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
Johnsonburg magistrate roundup
-
St. Marys magistrate roundup
-
Kids lemonade stand on Wilson Avenue raises over $6,000 for fire victims
-
Woman accused of hiding escapee has charges bound to court
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.