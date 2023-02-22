DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Monday’s meeting, unanimously approved the hiring of a new full-time police officer, Jonathan R. Smith, at the request of Chief Kris Kruzelak.
“We had a two-part series interview that also included observing a video and writing a report. Jonathan was number one on our list,” said Kruzelak, noting that a thorough background investigation was conducted and everything checked out very well.
“We had some really, really good applicants from this pool of candidates,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “Jonathan Smith ... everybody thought he scored the highest, he was very knowledgeable, he had a great attitude. I think he’s going to be a great benefit to Sandy Township and the department.”
Kruzelak said Smith is originally from the DuBois area and currently works for the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department in New Bethlehem.
Sabula Fire Station
The supervisors approved a request to execute a quit claim deed to revert the Sabula Fire Station property back to the original owner. Arbaugh said the reversion clause was part of a 1991 deed when it was turned over to the township.
Arbaugh said the township did receive a letter from North Point Fire Co. that they no longer use the Sabula Fire Station to benefit the company and recommended that the township revert the property back to the original deed. He said that the township solicitor did not see any issues with the supervisors executing the quit claim deed.w