DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Monday’s meeting, unanimously approved the hiring of Theresa Bracken to fill the secretary/treasurer position, effective May 1.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said Bracken has five years experience as a municipal secretary/treasurer in another municipality. She has experience in conducting accounts payable, receivable, payroll records, digitizing, grant applications and “brings a whole host of other skill sets to the township that I believe are going to be very, very beneficial.”
Additionally, Arbaugh said Bracken has 12 years experience in running a computer business.
During the interview process, Arbaugh said Bracken was ranked the highest and all of her extra skills brings potential and possibilities to the township. He said all of her references had great things to say about her and the background checks were successful.
DuBois Mall outdoor amusement application
DuBois Mall Marketing Coordinator Tabatha Shomo submitted an outdoor amusement application for upcoming events being planned for the mall located on Shaffer Road.
“We actually put a general date on some of these (events) because we do watch contending with other events going on in the community,” said Shomo. “We are looking at June for something for Father’s Day, I’d like to work with our police, firemen, first responders and our armed forces to put together a little something special. Hopefully we can get a lot of participants in it.”
Shomo said she is also trying to plan something for the fall.
Once again, Shomo said she is planning another fireworks event for New Year’s Eve.
“This is our 50th year in business so we will definitely be having our New Year’s fireworks,” said Shomo. “I’d like to do a little fire and ice show, see if I can’t get a couple of other outdoor events that day.”
Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers asked once she gets the dates set, if Shomo could let the township know and she said she definitely will.
The supervisors approved the application.
Budget transfer resolution
The supervisors also approved a budget transfer resolution for a number of different items.
“The biggest one is to outline a transfer of $148,517.34,” said Arbaugh. “These funds were originally held in escrow accounts for ... two phases of the Industrial Drive project. Our plan was to bring that into the general fund to pay for engineering associated with our TASA sidewalk grant project (along Shaffer and Maple Avenue). And as a reminder, we did receive $1,005,000 grant for that TASA project. Additionally, we received another $430,000, I believe it was for the Green-Light-Go part of the project where it’s all paid for except for engineering, so that’s our match.”
Gabriel Fera invoice
The supervisors unanimously approved paying the Gabriel Fera invoices for March 2023. Gabriel Fera is the solicitor for the township-city consolidation board and committees.
Administrative reports
Arbaugh said, “We’re continuing to meet with the interim city Manager Chris Nasuti on a regular basis. We’re meeting at least once a week to go over different items that we’re working on and things are running real smoothly with that.”
Supervisors’ comments
“I don’t know if this is the appropriate place, but I’ve talked to a couple of the other supervisors individually and we’ve talked about, we don’t have our next meeting as a joint (consolidation) board until May 22,” said Supervisor Kevin Salandra.
“But we haven’t had a meeting in quite some time,” said Salandra. “And maybe if we could give you our consensus and you could talk in your meeting with Mr. Nasuti. You know, I personally feel, I think we ought to pause things until that meeting. That way subcommittees aren’t incurring costs and maybe aren’t going in the wrong direction since we haven’t had a meeting in so long and some different grants have changed slightly. I guess that’s my opinion and a bunch of everybody else’s opinion is, but if we’ve come up with a consensus, I don’t know if we need to actually make a motion, but if you know where our consensus is and maybe you and Mr. Nasuti can talk about that.”
“Kevin, if he can’t get nowhere, do you want me to get a hold of the chairmen?” said Beers.
“Sure,” said Salandra. “.... Does everybody else share my point of view?”
“I think that’s what we decided,” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan.