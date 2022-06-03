DuBOIS — Sandy Township has lifted the boil water advisory that was put in effect during the water valve repair project along the South Brady Street corridor.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
School names new high school assistant principal
-
Police searching for 2 men who escaped from Clearfield County Jail
-
DuBois man accused of stalking, threatening woman
-
Clearfield County teen gives orphaned kittens best chance at life
-
Mahaffey man facing 150 felony charges for alleged abuse of minor
-
Jefferson Co. ABATE facing theft charge linked to fundraiser
-
It takes a Village
-
Longtime friends open 'The Brady Street Collective' in DuBois
-
Two from Wilcox jailed following alleged meth bust
-
Clearfield County deeds May 19-25
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
$500
- Bedrooms: 1