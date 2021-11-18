DuBOIS — In addition to approving Sandy Township’s proposed 2022 general fund budget, the supervisors also accepted next year’s preliminary municipal authority spending plan at Monday’s meeting.
Overall, revenue is projected to increase by about 2 percent due to additional customers on Kiwanis Trail and two other locations, and increases with Danone North America production, said Manager Shawn Arbaugh during the budget work session held prior to the municipal authority and regular meetings.
With regard to Danone North America, a food and beverage company located on the Oklahoma-Salem Road, Arbaugh said the township bases their production on what their water usage looks like.
“It’s gone from about 3.5 million (gallons) per month to about 6.5 million (gallons) per month, so, we’re seeing quite the increase up there, which is encouraging to see,” said Arbaugh. “We equate water use up there with production, with employees, and with everything else ... they’re rolling along pretty well.”
“Does it look like it’s going to keep going? Have you talked to anybody there?” said Supervisor Bill Beers.
“It looks like things aren’t going to change much up there, so we do see that going,” said Arbaugh. “And how we have our industrial (water) rate set up, it really benefits them (Danone). The more they use, the less they pay for those gallons above 3.5 million gallons. So, they do see quite the reduction overall. We do see their productivity sticking up, which is going to be an increased revenue source for us.”
Overall, Arbaugh said sewer expenses were up 3 percent to account for legal fees associated with consolidation ($25,000), some engineering and permitting for the Kiwanis Trail sewer extension Phase 3 and Platt Road sewer extension ($150,000).
Water expenses increased by about 7 percent overall, said Arbaugh. The increases are because of the engineering for the Brady Street water valve replacement and the Slab Run water line replacement ($175,000). He said the Slab Run water line replacement and Brady Street water valve replacement are earmarked from the township’s receipt of American Recovery Act funds.
“If for some reason, those projects come in under what our estimated costs were associated with the project, we can take engineering fees from those American Recovery Act funds, also,” he said. “But, to do more projects, we decided to fund the engineering fees and have the actual project cost be through that American Recovery Act. Those two projects are sorely needed just to prevent any kind of failures in the system here, moving forward.”
According to the proposed 2022 municipal authority budget, sewer income total is listed at $2,725,300, with the 2021 projected budget listing it as $2,638,000. The 2021 actual, as of Nov. 1, is listed at $2,299,514.57. The proposed budget shows $857,500 for water income in 2022, with the 2021 projected budget listing it as $871,300. Actual is listed at $690,876. The total combined income projected for next year is $3,582,800, with the 2021 projected budget listing it at $3,509,300 and current as $2,990,390.57.
Total combined operating expense is proposed at $3,576,805.16 for 2022. The projected for 2021 is listed at $3,505,243.60 ($2,884,163.75 current).
Also during the budget work session, Arbaugh discussed the Highway Equipment Fund which includes the purchase of a portion of a new loader or a match for two new dump trucks.
He said the budget for the New Building Fund does not include any expenditures.
The Highway Aid fund was established to handle contributions from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the maintenance of the township’s roads. The funding is expected to cover many road improvement costs anticipated for fiscal year 2022 and winter maintenance costs. The road work proposed for 2022 includes $160,000 for the tar-and-chip program for 10 miles of roadways including Ice Plant, Cummings, Cain, Spafford, No. 2 Shaft, Gorman, Bogle, Lines, Dunlap, Eddinger, Brown School, Kiehlmeier, Paul Short and Goat.
It also includes $300,000 worth of paving for South 8th Street, 10th Street, Walnut Avenue, Park from Spider Lake Road to Nelson’s if the roadway is turned over to the township. Additionally, the budget includes $75,000 for a portion of either the new loader or two new dump trucks.
The capital reserve fund budget includes an expenditure of $60,000 for a new roof and insulation on the maintenance garage and $100,000 for matching funds for the Maple/Shaffer Road sidewalk project if the grants are awarded.
Arbaugh said, with the direction of the supervisors, the budget process began in August with the department heads meeting with the township manager to review requests and long-term capital improvement plan projections.