DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Tuesday’s meeting, approved Trans Associates Engineering as the consultant for a Green-Light-Go grant project.
“We received a Green-Light-Go grant and, part of that grant, we have to do a consultant selection,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “Working with the City of DuBois, we put out an RFP (request for proposals).”
Arbaugh said four proposals, which were due Dec. 22, were received and the two municipalities’ engineering team recommended Trans Associates as the consultant.
The City of DuBois and Sandy Township are collaborating in the search for a design consultant for two traffic light projects. Each municipality received a Green-Light-Go grant from the state.
The city will install a new traffic light at the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and Park Avenue while the township replaces the light at Maple Avenue and Shaffer Road.
Township engineer position
Arbaugh noted that former township Engineer Mike Haynes’ resignation was effective at the end of last month. Haynes left the position to pursue other endeavors.
Supervisor Kevin Salandra asked if the township is going to advertise for a new engineer.
“We were not going to, we’re going to kind of see how it works,” said Arbaugh. “If the board’s OK with it, working with the city, having talked to (city Engineer) Chris Nasuti and (city Manager) Herm Suplizio, they have said we can work with them. We can check and see how that arrangement works. Additionally, on some of the projects, a lot the projects we bought in, I’ll give you an example, stormwater management plans that we received. We ... sent them out to a consulting firm to review and make recommendations on. We still plan to use Mike (Haynes) for that. Those costs are borne by the developer so that there would be a direct reimbursement of those costs and someone that knows the projects.”
“We can revisit it at another meeting,” said Salandra. “But I feel we need to look for an engineer because we thought we were going to need two once we consolidate anyway, and I think it’s going to increase our cost. I mean the city, definitely it’s great that they’re willing to help us, but I think it’s something we’re going to need in the future anyway. I think we’re putting ourselves behind the eight ball if we don’t look is my opinion.”
Arbaugh said there was the idea that it might be more pertinent to have a different type of engineering position or a surveyor to match some of the needs from that perspective.
“We’re taking a look at it holistically ... to see how it works,” said Arbaugh. “It does put a burden on the staff here (to not have an engineer).”
It was Arbaugh’s recommendation to the supervisors to hold off looking for an engineer to see how it works with the city engineer and the township’s consulting engineers.
Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers asked Arbaugh to let them know how it’s going in about 60 days.
Arbaugh said he will monitor what the township’s costs are associated with it and how many projects come up.