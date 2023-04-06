DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at their meeting on Monday, approved a resolution to use some state grant funding to help pay for the City of DuBois’ forensic audit. This money was previously intended to go toward consolidation with the City of DuBois.
Last week, the city announced that it has started the process of a full forensic audit of city accounts as a result of the recent allegations against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. The audit will be conducted through the offices of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the purpose of this resolution is to amend the municipalities’ Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP) grant funding ($200,000) from the DCED to reduce the monetary amount for architectural services and to amend it to include a forensic audit of the City of DuBois financials.
“We have been working with the City of DuBois and they are prepared to also execute a similar amendment to the resolution to allow for DCED monies to fund that financial audit,” said Arbaugh. “The City of DuBois additionally took it one step further. Typically, Sandy Township has a 5 percent contribution for the grants and then DuBois has a 5 percent contribution. DuBois is taking on the full 10 percent of this portion of financing that forensic audit.”
“But in the future we may have to outlay money,” said Supervisors’ Vice Chairman Kevin Salandra. “There are other STMP grants available in the future, but if we would run out of STMP funding, then we’d be on the hook for 50-50 of additional expenses. Correct?”
Arbaugh said Salandra is correct.
“So in fact, the township is subsidizing the city audit, if we run out of STMP funds,” said Salandra.
“We think there’s adequate STMP funding for this project and, additionally, if we do run out, we go back in for future rounds of grant funding, also,” said Arbaugh.
The resolution was approved in a 4-1 vote. Supervisors Bill Beers, Sam Mollica, Mark Sullivan and Barry Abbott voted in favor, while Salandra voted against.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents. He is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio, 62, has been placed on paid administrative leave from his role as city manager.