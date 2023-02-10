DuBOIS — A lot consolidation plan to help meet the parking requirements at the Doolittle Station complex on Rich Highway was approved by the Sandy Township Supervisors at their meeting this week.
The supervisors, including Bill Beers, Kevin Salandra, Mark Sullivan, Sam Mollica and Barry Abbott (via telephone), unanimously approved a lot consolidation plan from J.W. Rice Real Estate Holding Company.
The project is located at the existing Dr. Doolittle’s complex with the addition of the new ground to the west of the property, said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“Dr. Rice is proposing to consolidate the existing tract land plus lot addition A,” said Arbaugh. “The newly formed lot will measure 13.093 acres in size. Currently this new acquired ground is intended to be utilized for the additional parking requirements needed for the Angry Goat restaurant.”
Arbaugh said a request for a planning waiver/non-building declaration was included with the submission of the residual tract of City of DuBois property.
“Correct me if I’m wrong, Dr. (Jeff) Rice, or if you want to add anything, but I think you purchased 6 acres off the City of DuBois to fulfill some parking requirements?” Arbaugh said to Rice, who attended the meeting.
“Pending your approval tonight, yes,” said Rice.
Salandra asked Rice if there was any intention to subdivide off the Angry Goat from the rest of the Doolittle complex.
Rice noted that this should meet all of the township’s parking requirements. If there is any addition, the parking will be increased to meet all of the township’s zoning requirements.
“The only thing that’ll be a little bit different other than parking, the dinosaur park will be extended where it’ll be a trail for kids, more animatronic dinosaurs have been ordered,” said Rice. “They arrive this spring so I want to make a nice facility for the kids to walk through the park. The land is not usable for putting any structures on but as far as trails and amenities such as that, it’s well suited. So come spring, you’ll see a 100-foot dinosaur on the hill.”
Rice is in the process of purchasing 6 acres of property located right next to Doolittle Station and that will enable him to make additional parking so that he is in compliance with Sandy Township’s zoning ordinance. DuBois City Council approved the $39,000 sale of the land — owned by the city — to Rice at its Dec. 1, 2022 work session.
According to the township ordinance, Rice is required to have a total of 325 off-street parking spaces.
Doolittle Station is a train-themed roadside attraction, located at 1290 Rich Highway. Some of the features there include a brewery, Boxcar Brew Works, and Railcar Pizza, a gourmet pizza shop, both housed in old train cars, along with Doolittle’s Dinosaurs, with a wide display of animatronic dinosaurs. The newest addition to Doolittle Station is The Angry Goat, where guests can participate in axe throwing, enjoy a meal and drinks and listen to live music.
Clepper Bus property
The Sandy Township Supervisors unanimously approved a minor subdivision request from Clepper Holdings.
Arbaugh said Clepper is proposing to subdivide the existing bus service complex on Route 322 from the residual tract of land. He said the newly formed lot will measure 8.26 acres in size; this lot will most likely be sold with the existing facility and Clepper will retain the residual piece of property.
The project will be served by Sykesville water with the existing on-lot sewer system with a permanent backup.