DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at their recent meeting, approved an outdoor amusement application for the Angry Goat located in the Doolittle Station complex at 1290 Rich Highway.
Alyssa Kaczmarek, a representative from Angry Goat, said the application is similar to last year’s application. She said they submitted the application after touching base with Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Pat Green.
Kaczmarek said she understands that the Angry Goat is still not 100 percent at the parking capacity that is required for such events.
She said like last year an offsite shuttle parking agreement has been made with Miller Brothers Furniture to facilitate the needed parking for such events, and the liability insurance has also been provided.
“We are continuing to work with Dr. (Jeff) Rice on the parking situation there,” said Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “He (Rice) did complete a purchase of 6 additional acres to meet those parking requirements. His engineering firm did reach out to PennDOT to set up a scoping meeting to talk about the next steps to figure out what to do as far as traffic in and out of the facility.”
Arbaugh said the township has to make sure that any additions at the complex meet the traffic requirements of PennDOT.