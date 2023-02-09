DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors approved a resolution, at their Monday meeting, which will allow them to apply for $200,000 for architectural services through the Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP).
“We’re told that money’s kind of waiting there for us and waiting for this application to come in,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“We (township and City of DuBois) did identify getting an architect on board as a priority item so that we can get the new municipal building addition plan started,” said Arbaugh, noting that the addition is for when the city and township consolidate.
“There are some questions still on what the fire companies are going to look like, but we think that having an architect on board will help us if you put some solid numbers on projects to help us make some good decisions,” said Arbaugh. He said the city council plans on approving a similar resolution at their next meeting.
“I just think we need to make sure we’re spending that money wisely,” said Supervisor Kevin Salandra. “I mean I know we had some drawings done for a fire station that at least the majority of this board agreed that the site development was going to be cost prohibitive for doing it in that location. And I kind of think that was a waste of money to spend money drawing something up when we knew the site development costs were going to be cost prohibitive. I think we really need to manage this money, and even though it’s kind of free to us, not waste the money.”
“Just a comment on that, Kevin, I think that the the architect will really help give us some solid numbers so we can say, hey look, if we do a site here, it’s going to cost us X. If we do this here, it’s going to cost us X. And you can make some real informed decisions instead of guesswork,” said Arbaugh.
The supervisors, including Salandra, Bill Beers, Sam Mollica, Mark Sullivan and Barry Abbott (via telephone), unanimously approved the resolution.
Relating to this same topic, the supervisors also approved awarding the architect proposal to KTH Architects of DuBois.
Arbaugh said the city and the township had an architectural committee who reviewed the proposals.
“We ranked those proposals, that is a requirement for the STMP program, to rank those architectural proposals,” said Arbaugh. “Our committee recommended that we move forward with the proposal from KTH Architects. We feel that their knowledge of the projects that we want done, their familiarity with the area and their costs really put their proposal in front of everybody.”
Arbaugh said KTH was the lowest cost proposal.
“They were all real competitive. There were just some nuances to some of them, and as we negotiate with KTH, kind of what that final thing will look like ... we are going to ask if they can give us any further reductions on that cost proposal,” said Arbaugh.
The architectural proposal to KTH Architects was approved, contingent upon the City of DuBois also making the award at their upcoming council meeting and receiving the STMP grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.