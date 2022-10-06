DuBOIS — Subdivision plans, one on behalf of the DuBois Mall and another for a proposed personal care home, were approved by the Sandy Township Supervisors at this week’s meeting.
Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green said the subdivision plans were presented to the township by North Coast Geomatics.
“The subdivisions are located within the existing DuBois Mall (property),” said Green. “They intend to subdivide off four existing parcels within the mall.”
Green said the lots include the existing Taco Bell, Ruby Tuesday, the Hampton Inn and the former The Italian Oven.
“These parcels are intended to be sold off for individual ownership,” said Green. “All lots meet required zoning and ordinance requirements. The property is currently zoned commercial and is served by public water/sewer. Then they’re just seeking conditional approval, based on updated signature blocks from the owners.”
“Will that add to the tax revenue for the township, maybe, if they have that pulled off, since they’re an individual now?” said Supervisor Sam Mollica.
“Probably not add to the tax revenue, but we would see a transfer tax associated with that,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Developac subdivision
The supervisors also approved a request for subdivision of land submitted by John Koptchak, professional land surveyor of GeoTech Engineering.
Green said this project is located off the Developac Road in Sandy Township.
“GeoTech is proposing to subdivide a 4 acre parcel land off the original 154 acres of land,” said Green. “This subdivision is in preparation for the The Fountain at DuBois, LLC –Personal Care Home, and this project will be eventually served by water and sewer.”
After the meeting, Green said the personal care home is still in the preplanning phase and no other details are available at this time.