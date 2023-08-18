DuBOIS — A group of Sandy Township residents are in the process of getting petitions signed to pause the consolidation process between the township and the City of DuBois until the forensic audit and criminal cases are completed against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
Cheryl Shenkle, one of the organizers of the Sandy Township Petition Group (STPG), said the members’ efforts are in support of Sandy Township’s complaint filed on June 1 in Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas to seek a stay in the consolidation process.
Shenkle said the petition is a way for residents to voice their opinions on the township’s efforts to pause the consolidation process.
“It (petition) isn’t just for those who are anti-consolidation,” said Shenkle. “Those who are pro-consolidation also want it paused just simply because anytime you have any kind of a hassle going on, you’re not going to finalize anything.”
The township supervisors filed the complaint as a result of charges filed on March 20 against Suplizio, who is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts, and the subsequent “financial uncertainty” within the neighboring municipality.
The township, according to the complaint, still intends to move forward with the consolidation and “not subvert the will of the voters.” However, first the township wants the criminal investigation and forensic audit to resolve the uncertainties of the city’s finances.
Suplizio, 63, has been placed on paid administrative leave by the city after being charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
On Wednesday during a pretrial conference before Senior Judge Charles H. Saylor of Northumberland County, Senior Deputy Attorney General Summer Carroll told the court that the AG’s office is planning to file additional charges against Suplizio within the next two weeks. Details about the additional charges were not divulged.
Shenkle, who started the petition in July, said she talked with township Manager Shawn Arbaugh prior to that to make certain that it will support what the township is doing.
“There was a lot of a learning curve to figure out how to do this and do it securely,” said Shenkle, noting that some residents came to her and asked if she would organize the petition process.
“A lot of people have been upset about the whole thing, but not a lot of people want to take this on and do it,” said Shenkle. “Since I’m usually a very fair person, I’m in the middle of the road and I thought, okay, I can do this without any bias.”
Shenkle said the group’s goal is to have as many township residents’ signatures as possible before the court hears the two municipalities’ lawyers argue their legal positions and answer the court’s questions at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 in Courtroom No. 1 of the Clearfield County Courthouse, 230 E. Market St., Clearfield.
Shenkle said, so far, they have several hundred signatures on the petition but she said getting about 1,000 signatures would be ideal. To sign the petition, individuals must be a legal resident of Sandy Township and over 18 years of age.
“Hopefully this will bring out a good view, if the judge goes through the addresses and everything, I think you should be able to see a very fair representation from the entire township,” said Shenkle.
Shenkle said the petition group will be holding a meeting starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hickory Grange located at 836 Mountain Run Road, DuBois.
“Anyone who wishes to help with the presentation of the petition is encouraged to come,” said Shenkle. “There will be no discussion on pro- or con-consolidation. This is strictly a petition from the people to support the pause in consolidation, and we do need more petition signature collectors.”
Plans are also being made to set up locations in various areas where people can stop on their way home from work to sign the petition if they wish, she said.
“We have no funding at all. So far I’ve paid for everything that’s been done. It’s not a lot, just paper and clipboards,” said Shenkle.
For more information about the petition or to help in the efforts, people are asked to contact Shenkle at 814-590-9010 or email at gardenladyx@gmail.com.