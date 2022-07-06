DuBOIS — Sandy Township Police reported investigating an assault at 11 p.m. on July 1 at the Cayman Landing Campground in Treasure Lake.
As a result of the investigation, the police determined that two men, who are acquaintances, were staying at the campground and began to wrestle, which then turned into a mutual fight.
The police said one of the men brandished a knife and cut the other in the neck and arm.
Both men sustained serious injuries and both of them required surgery.
Police did not identify the two men in the news release.
Criminal charges have been filed and a court date will be set by the district judge, the police said.
More information will be published once made available through the court system.