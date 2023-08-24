DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at this week’s meeting, received a $200,000 grant award from the Clearfield County Commissioners to be used toward the Slab Run Waterline Replacement Project.
Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass, who presented the check, noted that the grant was part of the nearly $1.4 million in infrastructure grant awards throughout the county.
Last year, the commissioners announced it planned to use some of the county’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funds for municipalities and authorities to help upgrade infrastructure in locations throughout the county.
“You gave us the paperwork we needed to show that you spent the money,” said Glass. “So all that’s in order and this is exactly the kind of project that we’ve been trying to focus on is our water, some bridges and some other areas, but anything we can do to help the infrastructure to make this work for the long haul. So thank you gentlemen for the work you’re putting in and we’re happy to give you the check. If there’s anything else we can help you with, please let us know.”
“I just want to thank you again,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “This was an important project. It was upgrading a transite line that was in terrible condition. We got a good reliable line in place now ... also additional capacity for future growth in the area. So we appreciate everything you guys do for us.”
Garage height ordinance
Following a public hearing, the board unanimously approved amending a zoning ordinance consisting of a change to the accessory garage structure maximum height limitation requirements in residential urban (R-U), residential (R-I) and planned residential (PRD) districts to 22 feet and residential agricultural district (R-A) to 25 feet.
“Just one thing I failed to mention previously during the public hearing is that we did talk to Treasure Lake and to see if they wanted to be involved in this and they were in favor of raising that garage height and Treasure Lake also, which is the PRD (Planned Residential Development) zoning,” Arbaugh said.
There were no public comments made during the public hearing. Public notice was published in the Courier Express July 31 and Aug. 7.
Rezoning ordinance/Rusty Gate Apartments
Following a public hearing, the board unanimously approved amended a zoning ordinance consisting of a change to the zoning map. The amendment changes the zoning classification of a Sandy Township parcel, being a lot owned by Wes Smith/Rusty Gate Apartments LLC located within a vacant lot off Oklahoma Cemetery Road and 14th Street, DuBois, adjacent to properties of the DuBois City Housing Authority, Paul and Jackie Syktich LLC, DuBois Soccer Association, Rusty Gate Apartments LLC, Maria Cimino, Dennis and Rena Adamson and Eugene Cimino; the change in zoning classification is from R-I (residential high density) to C (commercial).
There were no public comments made during the public hearing held prior to the meeting.
Arbaugh, however, noted that in 2016, the whole area was zoned commercial.
“A land developer at that time was proposing a residential development over there,” said Arbaugh during the public hearing. “So it was rezoned in 2016 from commercial to residential high density. That’s what most of the areas right now, residential high density was then rezoned of one parcel of it ... for a funeral home from that residential high density back to commercial. So we’ve had a lot of activity in that area, but it was originally commercial changed to R-I residential. Now some of the parcels are converted back or are looking to convert back to commercial.”
“As part of the requirement, we are required to contact both our Sandy Township Planning Commission and the (Clearfield) county planning department,” said Arbaugh during the regular meeting. “We did talk to both of those entities. There were no comments from the county. Our planning commission originally kind of said, hey, maybe there’s one or two other properties in the area we should look at. We kind of felt that the applicant had paid the money for his specific parcel and if future developers wanted to change the zoning, then they would have to pay the same application.”