DuBOIS — Officials from Sandy Township would like to remind residents that open burning hours under the ordinance is between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, excluding Sunday.
“We’ve been getting a lot of controlled burns more so late in the evening or early in the mornings,” Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rob Burgeson said at the recent supervisors’ meeting. “Hopefully, we can kind of get that back under control a little bit.”
This month, Burgeson also noted that the fire board will be conducting their annual fund drive.
Burgeson also said that the Swift Water Rescue team was put on a standby by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) during Hurricane Henri.
“They didn’t end up getting deployed anywhere, but the crews had been asked to meet and were ready for deployment in the case of need. So thankfully, good job for all them for stepping up and getting ready for deployment just in case,” said Burgeson.
Burgeson said the township fire department partnered with the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department in regards to firefighter one and firefighter two testing, which are national registry tests to any township fire department.
“I believe we had about seven or eight people in a class and to my knowledge, I believe four or five of them passed. The other ones are set to retest here ... which again is a national registry class and also helps each company with federal grants and state grants,” said Burgeson. “We have about 10 people from the township that are going to be partaking in the firefighter two class. These are pretty hard tests. So congratulations to the men and women that did that and passed.”
North Point Fire Co. also received an $18,000 federal grant for equipment.
“We’ll be working on that, getting that equipment ordered and inventory,” said Burgeson. “A new squad that was purchased back in 2019-2020, due to COVID, it’s finally coming in and being within our possession by this week. So we’re excited about that and everyone will be able to see it out and about and come take a look at it.”
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh also thanked Lowe’s for their donation of personal protective equipment to the police department. He also said the township has received a donation from the DuBois Mall after they held their carnival in the summer. He said $1,000 was donated to the township’s first responders, including the police and fire departments.
“We’re going to provide each department $200 above their typical allocation and also $200 to police,” said Arbaugh. “We’d like to thank the DuBois Mall for thinking of us and making that generous donation.”