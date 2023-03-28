DuBOIS — Sandy Township Supervisor Sam Mollica, at last week’s regular meeting, discussed some concerns he has with regard to the DuBois-Sandy Township consolidation transitional committee.
“I just want to reemphasize about the cost ... because of the establishment of the new transitional committee that we’ve probably incurred probably close to $8-$9,000 that we really didn’t have to, if we would’ve just kept the nine-member consolidation committee in tact, which I think they are still intact?” said Mollica.
“It’s (nine-member committee) intact as of now. We just haven’t met in months,” said Supervisor Kevin Salandra.
“And the reason why they got rid of them (meetings) was basically they didn’t want you (Salandra) involved in the process, and (township Manager) Shawn (Arbaugh) also, right?” said Mollica, and Salandra agreed.
The transitional committee meetings are not open to the public or the media.
“So now we have another committee that they want to do things secretly, and they’re giving me a hard time because I want to keep the supervisors informed, and I will, because I think you guys need to be informed...,” said Mollica.
“We appreciate that,” said Salandra.
“It’s my right to do so as far as being a supervisor,” said Mollica. “It’s not like I’m giving this information to anybody on the street, which I don’t, and I just want to say that I’m very disappointed in that we are hitting duplicate costs with everything. When it comes down to it, the 10-member (joint board) has to be the one to approve anything anyway.”
“After you expressed your concerns, Sam, that concerns me as well,” said Salandra. “The extra-expended funds, and I think we need to get to the bottom of some of that.”
In August 2022, the DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board, made up of elected officials from the city council and the board of supervisors and their managers, appointed a consolidation transitional committee to work with the committee solicitor and consultants to implement the transition plan, approved in November 2022, between now and 2026.
The members of the transitional committee include: Toni Cherry (DuBois solicitor), Dick Whitaker (nine-member committee chairman), Barry Abbott, Sam Mollica and Joe Mitchell (city redevelopment director and assistant public works director), with Dana Smith (DuBois resident) to serve as an alternate.
Earlier in the meeting, the supervisors tabled approving invoices — for December 2022, January 2023 and February 2023 — from the Gabriel Fera law firm, solicitor for the consolidation joint board, nine-member committee and transitional committee.
The transitional committee members were approved in a 9-1 vote, with joint board Co-Chairman Salandra voting no.
“I’m going to recommend that we not approve these,” said Mollica. “While I was checking I might have found an error in the December billing, and it’s not possible that we could have been billed for that because I don’t think what he has written down happened during that time frame. I’d like to have a little more time to go over all of them, and maybe get that corrected and (we) can go over the rest of the invoices. The way he (attorney) phrases some of these invoices, it makes it, or it makes it sound like it was my fault that something happened when it wasn’t.”
Voting to table paying for the invoices was approved by Mollica, Salandra and Mark Sullivan. Barry Abbott (via telephone) voted not to table paying for the invoices. Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers was excused from the meeting.