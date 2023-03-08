DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at their meeting Monday, accepted with regret a request by Shelly Reasinger for formal retirement, effective March 17.
“She put in a good 26 years with the township,” said Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “She was a true asset to the township and it’s going to be very, very big shoes to fill. We’re going to miss her, but she’s ready to move on to something new and something different.”
Last month, the DuBois Area School Board hired Reasinger, who served as the township’s secretary/treasurer, as the confidential secretary to Assistant Superintendent Shawn Ford.
“We do need someone to step in and fill the role until we are able to hire a new secretary/treasurer,” said Arbaugh. “We had a couple of different options, but I think the best option is to appoint me as interim secretary/treasurer until we do get someone hired to fill those shoes.”
Arbaugh said the township solicitor said there was no conflict of interest and there’s no increase in pay associated with him taking over this responsibility.
“If Shawn is going to do that, I truly think that there should be some remuneration for him,” said Supervisor Barry Abbott, via telephone. “I mean that’s my opinion. It is extra work that he’s going to have on his plate, extra time, and I agree to him being hired, but I also think we should give him a stipend for that.”
Supervisor Kevin Salandra said that can be discussed in an executive session and the supervisors agreed.
The supervisors unanimously appointed Arbaugh to serve as the interim secretary/treasurer.
Lot consolidation
The supervisors approved a lot consolidation for Ronald and Kathleen Hanslovan.
Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Pat Green said the plan was submitted by Kurt Martin, PLS, on behalf of the Hanslovans for a project located at 110 and 116 Wilson Ave. in DuBois. He said the landowners are proposing to consolidate both neighboring lots to allow for future development. The newly formed lot will measure 0.34 acres in size. A fire in July 2022 resulted in the loss of three homes at this location.
Planned power outages
Arbaugh said the township received correspondence from Penelec, who are planning two power outages which will affect several facilities in the area.
The first power outage will be in the area of Blinker Parkway, Forest Glen Lane, South Main Street Extension, and Water Tank Road in DuBois between 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, March 13.
The second one that the township has been notified about will be from 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 11, in the area of Fourth Street, Central Christian Road, Kitchen Road, San Spur Road and Wayne Road and will affect 35 customers.
Another planned power outage will impact 252 homes in the Brady Street/Dixon Avenue area from 7:30 a.m.-noon on Sunday, March 12.