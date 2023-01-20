DuBOIS — A new two-year employment agreement for Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh was approved by the supervisors at this week’s meeting.
The agreement, entered into on Jan. 16, is effective for two years starting on Feb. 11.
According to the agreement, Arbaugh’s annual salary will be $110,591 from Feb. 11 and up to and including Feb. 11, 2025. His salary will be reviewed annually and subject to annual increases as determined by the board of supervisors.
The agreement also includes full health care and life insurance coverage, pension and deferred compensation, vacation and sick time benefits and other miscellaneous benefits.
During departmental reports, Arbaugh noted that township police Chief Kris Kruzelak and DuBois police Chief Blaine Clark have come up with ways to work better together to further consolidation efforts and those effects did go into place.
Arbaugh also said that the township is looking to conduct a demolition on their own with their new equipment. He said the first one they are targeting is a structure on South Main Street.
“We are looking to do that here within the next few weeks and take that building down, with our own forces utilizing dumpsters from Waste Management,” said Arbaugh.
The township will also be launching a “get healthy” program with township employees to focus on healthy eating, quitting tobacco usage and also exercise, said Arbaugh.
“We’re going to have some pretty decent prizes again to help decrease our insurance costs and to promote being healthy here just to do what we can,” said Arbaugh. It will be a three-month competition from February through the end of April.