DuBOIS — In order to accommodate any Sandy Township residents who may want to discuss the proposed consolidation between the township and the City of DuBois, the supervisors agreed to change the venue for their Oct. 18 meeting to the West Sandy Fire Co., located at 14 Dixon Ave.
The proposal to change the location of the meeting arose at Monday’s meeting when Supervisor Mark Sullivan suggested the township arrange a forum so residents can share their views on the proposed Nov. 2 ballot referendum, which presents a consolidation under the framework of a third class city and a council-manager form of government.
“I don’t even know where we could host something like that other than perhaps one of the fire stations,” said Sullivan. He noted that some residents have contacted him to see if the supervisors would host something, in addition to the Oct. 12 Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL) public meeting to explain their consolidation study on the pros and cons of the two municipalities joining together.
Supervisor Bill Beers asked Sullivan if these citizens want to express their concerns to the board.
“Well not only the board, they know that the rest of the residents in the township ... they think it’d be nice for the residents to get together and hear other residents’ concerns they may want to consider,” said Sullivan. “When it comes to consolidation though we’re only five votes. They would like to be able to address other voters in the township.”
“It just seems like the same questions about the consolidation should probably be directed at PEL at this point,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“I mean is it more that they have questions or they want to express an opinion and want a forum to do that?” said Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra.
“Is the PEL meeting open for residents to voice their opinions, even if they are negative opinions?” said Sullivan.
Salandra asked Jason Gray, who was in attendance and is underwriting the PEL public meeting, if that meeting will be the same as the one held in March where questions will be written on a note card and people will be given a chance to speak.
Gray said that was his understanding. After meeting with PEL representatives Tuesday, Gray told the Courier Express that their presentation on the study will be approximately 45 minutes, similar to the one conducted in March but with revisions and updates.
Following the study presentation, there will be a break, Gray said. At that time, written questions can be submitted at the welcome desk, where there will be forms for residents to write their questions and identify themselves as the questioner. Those questions will be collected during the break and then submitted to the panel.
The PEL presentation, which starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the DuBois Country Club, will also be livestreamed by Penn State DuBois at: tinyurl.com/DuBoisSandyOct12.
“I would ask that they would hopefully do a better job of answering them than they did at the last meeting,” said Salandra. “Because at the last meeting, they (PEL) ignored a lot of questions that were asked.”
“I can see where some people may be reluctant to write the questions down,” said Supervisor Jim Jeffers. “They would be more comfortable to verbalize their questions.”
“That might be a reason why we want to have another forum ...,” said Salandra.
Sullivan asked if when residents go into the PEL meeting if the township could have someone from the staff take people’s questions and write them down for them.
“I’m going to be there so I can certainly do that,” said Arbaugh.
Salandra said he thinks it would be hard to have questions without first seeing the presentation.
“We will have forms, Shawn, for that purpose, and there will be a reception desk, forms will be there,” said Gray.
With regard to Sullivan’s suggestion about the supervisors facilitating a forum for consolidation discussion, Supervisor Sam Mollica said he believes residents can come to the Oct. 18 meeting with questions.
“Either way we’re going to answer the same questions,” said Mollica. “Hopefully we will be able to answer them because we will have a better idea probably.”
Mollica and Salandra said they hope residents will attend both meetings to receive answers to any questions they may have about the proposed consolidation prior to voting on it Nov. 2.
Earlier in the year, the supervisors talked about hosting a meeting at one of the township fire halls, said Arbaugh, who then suggested they could change the venue to the West Sandy Fire Co. in anticipation of more people possibly attending.
The supervisors all agreed to hold the next meeting at the fire hall, starting at 7 p.m.