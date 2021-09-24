DuBOIS — Dr. Jeff Rice has submitted a rezoning request to Sandy Township for Doolittle Station/City of DuBois properties located on 1290 Rich Highway.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, who presented the request to the supervisors at this week’s meeting, said currently the front portion of the property along Route 219 is zoned commercial-light industrial and the back portion is zoned agricultural.
“Looking at the zoning map ... there’s a little piece that kind of just hangs out in the agricultural zoning district,” said Arbaugh.
Rice, owner of Doolittle Station, is requesting to rezone both parcels to commercial, said Arbaugh, noting that the back parcel is 63.673 acres and the front portion is about 14 acres. Overall, the total is 76.65 acres; the majority is owned by the City of DuBois.
“Why are we looking at the land there?” said Rice. “It belongs to the city, some of it will be purchased by a group I’m with. Now the thing with agriculture, it’s kind of nice, but if you’re looking at the best usage of the land and the best tax space, and the best jobs, you would be changing to commercial, for development.”
If this property was zoned commercial, Rice said it would be “wide open to development.” The location is right off Interstate 80 and the perfect location for development, he said. It has sewer and water accessibility and natural gas.
“If you’re looking for growth ... an increase in tax space, this is an ideal location. Right now, with it strictly being agricultural, we can’t have this development,” said Rice.
Supervisor Bill Beers asked Rice what he is looking to do with the property if it is rezoned.
“Things would fit well under commercial,” said Rice. “The goal is, number one, to increase tourism to the area. I mean, we’re right along Interstate 80. I’d like to see DuBois have tourism, along Interstate 80. So it could be developed along that line. And if you look at the tourism industry, if you want to call it an industry, all of the offshoots of it, brings people into the area, brings money into the area, brings businesses, increases the tax space, for the township. Which, with the tax situation and all of the expenses of COVID, municipalities need the money. If you increase the tax base, you can keep the taxes lower to the individuals. So I think it’s a win-win situation.”
Rice noted that he will also need the city’s approval to do this.
Arbaugh said the city will probably discuss this at an upcoming meeting.
“Our (township) process is kind of a long process,” said Arbaugh. “The next step in the process would be to refer to the planning commission, the (Clearfield) county and the Sandy Township Planning Commission, for review.”
“Isn’t it out of the ordinary to put the commercial right in the middle of everything else, that’s surrounded by commercial highway,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra.
Arbaugh said typically it is.
When Supervisor Jim Jeffers asked if it could be spot zoning, Arbaugh said it potentially could be.
“It’s difficult to get into, there are so many interests in putting different projects in there, which can’t be disclosed at this time, yet would be needed for commercial,” said Rice.
“So it’s something more than setbacks,” said Salandra.
“Yes. If you have, let’s say a commercial facility, it is permitted industrial,” said Rice.
“I’m confused. I thought it was for tourism, not for industrial,” said Salandra.
“I mean, if you do tourism in commercial, we want to keep it uniform, make the best usage of land,” said Rice. “You have a lot of other areas for industrial, but it would be good to maintain consistency. Now, this was discussed in some of the future ideas, with the tourism board in Clearfield County. They sent a letter, I don’t know if you got it, if you want me to read it to you, I’ll read it. But if you do this, I really think it’s the best usage of land, for development, tax space. You’re really building this community. I mean, more of these energies you put in. It’s just not the project, but it adds to the community.
“If you have a vigorous, drawing community, with a lot of these amenities, it’s easier to recruit other businesses to the area,” said Rice. “It’ll recruit physicians to the area, which Penn Highlands is doing. But if you see active growth, you see activities, you see things happen. You’re going to get more people in the town, you’re going to keep people in this town. And really, one business will feed off another.”
Rice said if 100 acres was developed, just think what it would mean tax-wise and for the community.
“The things that we would have now, or have then, that we don’t have now,” said Rice. “I mean, we need businesses, we need growth, we need jobs. And we’re all in Sandy Township to have the opportunity, to have a 100 acres. To really be developed is something really, really fine. I think it’s a golden opportunity.”
Rice said, if the rezoning is eventually approved, he hopes to break ground in a year.
The supervisors unanimously agreed to refer the rezoning request to the planning commissions for their review and comment.