DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Monday’s joint board meeting with the City of DuBois, accused city officials of treating the consolidation process as a “city takeover” rather than working cooperatively with the township.
“On behalf of the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors, I present this statement, to keep the public informed of issues and questionable practices, surrounding the transparency of the consolidation process, and to express, or exclude, this appointment, and discuss, in recent consolidation rate activity, designed to exclude a majority of the Sandy Township supervisors and residents we represent,” said Supervisor Sam Mollica. The statement was also written and signed by four of the five supervisors, including Chairman Bill Beers, Mollica, Kevin Salandra and Mark Sullivan. Barry Abbott was the only supervisor who did not sign the statement.
“This was supposed to be an open and honest process, involving citizen input and municipal cooperation to build a unified, better community, leaving a proud legacy for our grandchildren,” said Mollica. “The process has now turned into a political quagmire where many are just looking to move their private agendas forward, against the best interests of the residents of Sandy Township.”
The supervisors allege the issues started when private meetings were held, without a majority of the supervisors to strategize on ways to intentionally exclude Sandy Township representatives that questioned items, or didn’t agree with the majority of the joint board, according to the statement.
After these issues were brought to light in early May, co-chairmen of the 10-member joint board, Salandra and DuBois City Mayor Ed Walsh, and chairman of the nine-member consolidation committee, Dick Whitaker, and the joint board solicitor Chris Gabriel, agreed that these private meetings would cease, and all the joint board and municipal managers would be involved, and be kept in the loop, said Mollica.
“We believe that process was moving along cooperatively after that discussion, as evidenced by the two respective managers working together to gain consensus on 11 out of 12 points of consolidation agreement and finding ways to begin to integrate the operations of both municipals, in this kind of agreement. The consolidation agreement is extremely important to guide the consolidation process and is required by statute,” said Mollica.
Prior to the joint board meeting on Aug. 15, the statement alleges Walsh and the joint board solicitor conducted a private meeting, excluding a majority of the supervisors, to formulate a plan to establish a transition committee, and appoint the members that they wanted on it, after all co-chairs of the 10-member, and chairman of the nine-member and solicitor, agreed to cease these private meetings in May.
“This type of action disgusted and deeply troubled most of the Sandy Township board, even one of the members that was appointed to their new committee,” said Mollica. “A majority of the Sandy Township board members were extremely disappointed that the chairman of the nine-member committee, and the solicitor, were involved. The transition committee was ultimately determined to be in violation of the Municipal Consolidation or Merger Act.”
During the meeting on Aug. 15, the topic of sewer and water finances in the consolidation agreement was brought up, said Mollica.
“A majority of the Sandy Township Supervisors believe the current method that DuBois uses to manage the sewer finances may violate the Sewer Rental Act, whereas, revenue generated from the sewer system is used for general fund expenditures. DuBois City only allowed a few brief comments on this topic, excluding the discussion on this very important item, before making it go to a vote,” said Mollica.
“DuBois City is now treating the consolidation process as a city takeover rather than deciding to work cooperatively with the township,” said Mollica. “We want to remind the public that this consolidation is a 50/50 process and not a city takeover of the township. This should be an open and transparent process to better this community, not a pursuit of personal agendas.”
Earlier in the meeting, Gabriel gave a brief update regarding the transition subcommittee.
“Members of the public don’t necessarily know this, but I know members of the committee know that the lawyers, so myself and the lawyers on the consultant team have sort of discussed that (the appointment of the transition committee) back and forth,” said Gabriel. “But as of just a few days ago, the consultant did circulate an opinion to you. So I just want to let you know that everybody is on the same page in terms of the legality and appropriateness of that vote last time.
“So just as a very brief explanation, both for the public and for this committee, this consolidation was started under the statute by referendum, by decision of the voters to have consolidation,” said Gabriel. “And when that happens, there’s a particular process that we’re supposed to follow. And it’s a long explanation to go the whole way through that, but just understand the direction to the two municipalities under this avenue through the statute is to come together as you deem necessary to implement consolidation and to get a plan approved by November. We’re under the deadline to do that.”
Gabriel noted that the joint board has been engaged in this process for almost a year.
“I anticipate, I think everybody anticipates, that that plan will be approved in the near future, and that in the following few years, with this new subcommittee, the communities will do their very best to implement that consolidation up to the date of consolidation in 2026,” said Gabriel. “I just wanted to clarify that as a point. And that’s really all I have to say about that since it’s a legal matter, I’m not going to go further because I don’t want to give legal advice sort of out in the open, but all the lawyers are now on the same page about that subject.”
Gabriel further clarified when asked by a board member that the “subject” he was referring to was the agenda item that is the transition subcommittee.
“At the last meeting of this committee, they (joint board) appointed a new subcommittee to sort of shepherd the plan that will be approved in November through the next several years,” said Gabriel. “And between that meeting and now, they are aware that there was some discussion among the lawyers who they’ve hired to help them through the process. And I’m just pointing out that the lawyers are in the same place now on that, so that’s the subject.”
“I heard everything that Mr. Gabriel said, but I know there were a lot of supervisors that were sort of caught off guard that took place without our prior knowledge,” said Sullivan. “I feel like we’re not meeting with a spirit of cooperation here. There’re some things that are, obviously, important to Sandy Township, but I feel like we’re not even given the opportunity to have discussion. The transition committee ... Sandy Township was not given the opportunity to make appointments to that committee, but DuBois City did have authority.”
City Council Member Shannon Gabriel, who made the motion to appoint members to the transition subcommittee, said she was appalled by the statement made by Mollica on behalf of the board of supervisors. The transitional committee, which will work with the committee solicitor and consultants to implement the transition plan to be approved this November between then and 2026, includes: City Solicitor Toni Cherry, Dick Whitaker, Barry Abbott, Sam Mollica and city Redevelopment Authority Director Joe Mitchell, with Dana Smith of Sandy Township to serve as an alternate. The transition committee members were approved in a 9-1 vote, with Salandra voting against.
“I’m not coached or led by anyone,” said Shannon Gabriel. “I’m an educated individual that can make my own decisions. I chose the people, Mr. Abbott, and you Sam, because you spearheaded to get this on the ballot. I felt you two started it. You should see it through to the end. I requested (city Solicitor) Toni Cherry, because ... nobody knows third class city code like Toni Cherry does. Dick Whitaker, I feel has been an unbiased person, throughout this. He’s been involved in the whole process. He represents Treasure Lake, Sandy Township. Dana, I will have to say I, honestly, had to go back, talk to my husband, talk to various people in the community, (he’s a) very well-respected man, thought he would be a good alternative. I chose Joe Mitchell myself because I feel he’s a very educated man that has done a phenomenal job for the City of DuBois in obtaining grant funding. He’s involved in every single project, that we have here, at the City of DuBois.”
“I am appalled at the statement that leads people to believe that I was coached and coerced into putting people on that transition committee,” said Shannon Gabriel. “Did I, maybe, discuss with (Council Member) Diane (Bernardo) in private? Absolutely. I’m allowed to do that. I made that motion, based on my professional and personal experience, on who I felt would be best served on that committee, to see it from now until the end. Again, I will go back to my statement at any time ... the eight other people, besides myself that voted yes, had a right to vote no, and start from the beginning.”
“The problem was that none of the other supervisors knew this was happening, they had no clue,” said Mollica. “Don’t you think it was owed to everyone to know exactly what this committee was thinking? I don’t think they knew what the committee was ... I don’t think anyone has the right, by themselves, to make Sandy Township decisions on who the members are going to be.”
“I didn’t,” said Shannon Gabriel. “You could have voted no. I didn’t make a decision for you. Your vote could have been no. If I don’t agree with something, I vote no. No one’s going to make me vote yes to something that I don’t agree with, or I don’t understand.”
“I thought it was pretty shady that they asked me to come to a secret meeting, and I didn’t get elected to do things like that. I’m pretty disgusted about it,” said Mollica.