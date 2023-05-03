DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Monday’s Municipal Authority meeting, addressed statements about water authorities with regard to consolidation made by DuBois City Councilwoman Diane Bernardo at the April 24 council meeting.
At that council meeting, Bernardo noticed Supervisor Sam Mollica was in attendance and said that a few months ago, the DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board for consolidation voted no to form a water authority.
“Now Sandy Township has a water authority, and I’ll tell you what, I got a big question mark on it because state law says that it is appointed officials,” said Bernardo. “Sam, it has appointed officials on the board, not elected, and that’s what you have on your board.”
The township Municipal Authority is made up of the elected supervisors, including Mollica, Bill Beers, Kevin Salandra, Mark Sullivan and Barry Abbott.
“The reason we voted no for water (authority) ... you see, we here, or whoever the new council will be in 2026 or whatever God knows is going to be in our future, by owning our water, we control our destiny,” said Bernardo. “Now think about that. You own your home, you control your destiny. We voted no because number one, an authority does not have to answer to any taxpayer in this room. They can sell off our water assets, they can sell off part of them, they can sell off all of it ... and then an authority can not only raise rates, raise fees, come up with construction plans, and they don’t have to get approval from any municipal government, whether it’s Sandy Township, DuBois, or the combination between the two.
“The only course of action that we citizens would have if we had an water authority, is ... we’d have to go to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas,” said Bernardo. “When you hear this thrown around about a water authority, let’s do a water authority and the next council, let’s do a water authority. Please folks, think about what I said. If there’s anything you take away from today, do not let an authority happen because we’ve got to control the water that we have because this is just too important for our area.”
To clarify, city Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel said, “We (joint board) voted to keep our water systems the same way as they are and allow the new council to make the decision as to whether or not they want an authority or the city to maintain the water like we currently do. So it wasn’t a yes or no vote either way. It was just to maintain as we currently are and operate that way through the end of this time, and then let the new council vote in 2026.”
At Monday’s meeting, Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers said talk that the supervisors “were trying to take the water away, that’s a misnomer. We (township) wanted an authority because it’s more transparent, more leeway, in this whole process, being in a new community, that’s why we wanted to look at it. We stressed out over and over again and we wanted to sit down and see the pros and cons of both sides.”
Beers said some of the information that the township received from their consultants gave the supervisors some pros and cons they were looking at down the road.
“I mean, just something to throw out there, like a key point, if we dissolved under the new city, we refinance debt,” said Beers. “Just to throwing some numbers out, say it’s $5.5 million with a blended interest of about 3 percent. Our current rate right now is 7.3 percent. So if we looked at that over a 30-year loan interest paid on $5.5 million, it would be almost $3 million. Now the total interest paid at 7.3, it’s almost $8 million. I mean, just to give you a fair look at why, we wanted to save the taxpayers money in the long run, if we could, that’s why we brought that up. So just to throw that out there, I mean, I want everything transparent.”
“I think we did have a lot of good discussion on the authority with the consultants leading that,” said Kevin Salandra. “Unfortunately, we were outvoted at the meeting and not sure why they chose to bring that up when Sam was at the council meeting.”
“It surprised me,” said Mollica. “I’ve studied authorities, my dad was actually chairman of a municipal authority, many years ago during the ‘70s. I also see the benefits of having a municipal authority. And the one thing is you do have a lot more transparency than what you have sometimes with it being just controlled by either a borough or a city. And the other thing is saying that the municipal authority would turn around and sell it. Well, a city can sell their system just as easily as a municipal authority and there’s really no reason to sell it. Most times when they are sold ... there’s so much debt and the rate payers can’t pay it. But over in State College, they have an authority that comprises of all the townships in that area, and they seem to have had great success in their authorities.”
At the Aug. 15, 2022, DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board meeting, the board approved maintaining the current city ownership, operation and accounting of the utility assets. It was approved in a 6-4 vote with the following members voting in favor: Township Supervisor Barry Abbott, council members James Aughenbaugh, Bernardo, Shane Dietz, Gabriel and Mayor Ed Walsh. Those voting against were: Beers, Mollica, Salandra and Supervisor Mark Sullivan.
Projects update
An update on several projects underway in Sandy Township was also provided by Manager Shawn Arbaugh at the Municipal Authority meeting.
Arbaugh said the Slab Run water line project is moving along.
“We have our pre-construction meeting this Thursday so we’ll get started out there. I’ll give you guys a better schedule and what to expect as far as traffic delays and what kind of disruptions out in that area,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh said the project will take place along Route 830, along Route 219 to up the road about one-half to three-quarters of a mile.
The residential portion of the Platt Road sewer extension project is complete, said Arbaugh.
“We are going back over restoring pavement at this point so there’s some relief on that, and they’re still working through some plant shutdowns and some other things, but that should be restored as soon as we get some decent weather to continue paving,” said Arbaugh.
There were also some repairs recently done to the Slab Run wastewater treatment facility, said Arbaugh.
“We had some corrosion on our steel and had some work done and we started because of some of the issues we’ve been having out there,” said Arbaugh. “We really want to start on our preliminary engineering to connect that treatment plant to the City of DuBois treatment plant. We see that as a feasible alternative, so a several-year process, so we definitely want to get started now in case there is some kind of catastrophic malfunction. The good news is that all our sewage comes into one place and all we simply have to do is really redirect that sewage flow away from our treatment plant towards the City of DuBois to get that connected.”