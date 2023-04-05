DuBOIS — Sandy Township Supervisor Barry Abbott, at Monday’s meeting, apologized to his fellow supervisors and township manager for a statement he made in a recent news article in which he said he thought they held a meeting in violation of Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act, the open meetings law.
Abbott, in a March 30 Courier Express article, expressed his concerns about a statement issued on March 29 by the board of supervisors regarding the recent allegations against DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. Abbott said the supervisors held a meeting earlier in the week and “conveniently forgot” to call him to tell him that they were having this meeting to discuss the statement, and he stated that he thought it was in violation of the Sunshine law.
When contacted by the Courier Express for comment on the article, Arbaugh, said, “We did have an executive session with our solicitor. This will be announced at our meeting on Monday evening in accordance with the PA Sunshine Law. A draft statement was authored by our solicitor. This statement was then sent to each board member for comment. All supervisors were given the opportunity to comment on the draft statement. There was no vote taken on any items.”
At Monday’s regular meeting of the supervisors, Chairman Bill Beers announced that they held an executive session March 27 and just before Monday’s meeting to “go over personnel issues and matters.”
Later in the meeting, Abbott said, “We did come out of the executive session. We met with our solicitor and the solicitor was very clear that, in his opinion, that there was no violation of the Sunshine law. And he explained the process and as we talked ... it was 4-1 on a vote to release a statement.
“And with the outcome of that ... I have nothing,” said Abbott. “I know I get all fired up. I’m not an attorney and I have to take the advice of our solicitor. And so to our board members, to (manager) Shawn (Arbaugh), I will say this, I apologize, but I don’t apologize. We talked about opinions. The solicitor pointed out that my opinion was probably an incorrect opinion. So my fellow supervisors, I apologize for that and we’re going to move forward.”
The township’s solicitor is the law firm of Salzmann Hughes.
“Apology accepted,” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan.
“I’d also like to tell Barry I appreciate your apology because we do try to do everything aboveboard here,” said Supervisor Kevin Salandra.
“I want to accept Barry’s apology and I agree that there was no violation,” said Supervisor Sam Mollica.
Beers said he appreciated Abbott’s apology.
“... Because like Kevin said, we try to do everything aboveboard with the solicitor and it’s trying times in the area,” said Beers.
Sunshine Act
The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act requires agencies to deliberate and take official action on agency business in an open and public meeting, according to the website, www.openrecords.pa.gov. It requires that meetings have prior notice, and that the public can attend, participate, and comment before an agency takes that official action.
Agencies subject to the law include any state or local government body and all sub-units appointed by that body that perform an essential government function and exercises authority to take official action or render advice. It can include boards, councils, authorities, commissions, and committees, the website states.
An agency may discuss certain matters in executive session, which is not held in public. Section 708 of the Sunshine Act gives seven reasons an agency may hold an executive session:
- Discussing personnel matters;
- Holding an information, strategy and negotiation session related to the negotiation of a collective bargaining agreement;
- Considering the purchase or lease of real property;
- Consulting with an attorney about active or pending litigation;
- Discussing agency business which, if conducted in public, would violate a lawful privilege or lead to the disclosure of information or confidentiality protected by law;
- Discussing certain academic matters (this reason is specifically limited to certain institutions of higher education); and
- Discussing certain public safety issues if disclosure of the information discussed would be reasonably likely to jeopardize or threaten public safety or preparedness or public protection.
The specific reason for an executive session must be announced in the public meeting either before or directly after the executive session. The reasons stated by the public agency must be specific, indicating a real, discrete matter.
Closed gatherings may also be held “solely for the purpose of collecting information or educating agency members about an issue.”
Suplizio, 62, is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department. He has been placed on paid administrative leave. He is charged with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.