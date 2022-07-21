DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at this week’s meeting, approved an outdoor amusement application for the Angry Goat located in the Doolittle Station complex at 1290 Rich Highway.
Prior to approval, Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Pat Green said the permit represents 11 currently scheduled events and 17 event dates yet to be determined. These events are anticipated to attract anywhere from 100 to 500-plus spectators, depending on the event.
An offsite shuttle parking agreement has been made with Miller Brothers Furniture to facilitate the needed parking for such events, said Green, and the liability insurance has also been provided.
Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers asked if the business has started to address their parking issues.
“They have,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “We have met on site a few times. They have an area kind of earmarked for parking and also working with the City of DuBois on either the lease or purchase of some additional property for parking. We don’t have anything kind of confirmed yet, but they are working on some of those items.”
“But we don’t have any signed documents?” said Supervisor Kevin Salandra.
“We don’t have any signed documents at this point or any agreement,” said Arbaugh.
“And you had several bullet points, correct, that they need to be taken care of?” said Beers.
“Yes, we had a couple,” said Arbaugh. “One of the biggest things we’ve been working on with them, on parking and again, kind of obtain some land. But they do have an area on site they are going to look at upgrading to a parking area.
“We’ve also asked them to line the sites so that they’re actually parking stalls on site that you can see for easy access and egress,” said Arbaugh. “Additionally, they are working with PennDOT to update their highway occupancy permit. We’re not quite sure what that will entail yet at this point. But they are working through that process with them. Additionally ... I think we wanted to see some sewer information, just to verify, make sure that the sewage capacity is there for any kind of increase traffic.”
Supervisor Sam Mollica asked if there is an outdoor stage at the Angry Goat.
An outdoor stage is currently being built on the side of the hill on the property, said Alyssa Kaczmarek, a representative from Angry Goat.
“What’s to keep people from parking along the road?” said Mollica.
“From my understanding, they’re going to direct almost everybody off site to Miller Brothers, and then shuttle them to Angry Goat,” said Green.
“Shouldn’t the parking situation been addressed prior to scheduling events?” said Salandra.
“Ideally, it would have been ... they have plans about 179 (parking spaces), we think there actually might be a little bit more than that, if they put the lines on and move some stuff around,” said Arbaugh.
With regard to sewage, Arbaugh said there’s two different sewage systems on site, and the township wants to verify what those are and the operation of those.
“Don’t you think we should get some of these issues taken care of before we approve all the events?” said Salandra.
“Ideally, it would be nice to have a couple of them done,” said Arbaugh.
Supervisor Mark Sullivan made a motion to allow the business 30 days worth of events.
“After that, you (Angry Goat) come back and see us and hopefully you (worked out) some of these issues ... and ask us to extend that,” said Sullivan.
Mollica seconded Sullivan’s motion. The application was approved in a 3-2 vote, with Salandra and Beers voting against.
The first music event at Angry Goat is scheduled for July 30, said Kaczmarek.