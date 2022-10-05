DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at their meeting on Monday, unanimously approved the North Point Fire Co.’s request for Quick Response Service (QRS) status.
“We were just looking to do it for ECHO responses within Treasure Lake, Sabula areas,” said Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rob Burgeson. “We have ambulance issues and ... there’s been other issues that happened that we just want to try to get ahead on so that way our residents aren’t waiting for care.”
North Point Fire Co. is one of four companies in the Sandy Township VFD.
QRS status means that North Point can be dispatched to medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest, stroke and severe trauma in the Treasure Lake and Sabula areas.
Burgeson, after the meeting, noted that ECHO-level responses are for early recognition and closer response initiation based on extreme conditions of breathing and other dire circumstances. Examples, but not limited to, are unresponsive or cardiac arrest, he said.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the request was discussed with the township’s insurance company. He said for this year, the insurance company would waive the additional premium fees and then for 2023, the estimated increase annually will be $1,140. He said the township’s typical insurance rate is around $32,000 to $35,000 for this insurance policy.
“That additional cost is for the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department, not just one station?” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan.
“The township pays for the insurance policy so it would be an increase in that insurance policy,” said Arbaugh.
“If there was a station other than 39 responding they would be covered as well?” said Sullivan.
“We have in there about 30 calls a year,” said Arbaugh.
“Did you say you’re going to limit it to Treasure Lake residents?” said Supervisor Barry Abbott.
“Treasure Lake (and) Sabula because that’s North Point’s coverage area,” said Burgeson. “We didn’t want to encroach in on going into West Sandy and Oklahoma and Adrian, (we) just wanted to travel for us to get across and we (aren’t) looking to try to run as an EMS provider. We just want to run in the cases of cardiac arrest or unresponsive calls to where we normally already get called to, just takes the middle man out from slipping up and forgetting to call us or a miscommunication of words that was said that they didn’t call us for.”
Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers, who is also a firefighter, said there’s a meeting with Clearfield County Control in a couple of weeks to discuss the QRS status.
“Hopefully, we’ll get it ironed out,” said Beers.
Non-uniform pension resolution
The supervisors also unanimously approved a non-uniform pension resolution and joinder agreement.
“We’ve had numerous conversations with our actuary of our non-uniform pension plan about consolidation — how that impacts us and if there’s any changes that we should make to our pension plan,” said Arbaugh.
He said the actuary had three recommendations for the township:
- To allow for lump sum or monthly distributions from the plan upon retirement.
- To end the active membership in the pension plan as of Dec. 31, 2025.
- To 100 percent invest all senior township employees as of Dec. 31, 2025.