DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors plan to enact and adopt a ticketing ordinance at their next regular meeting to be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at the municipal building.
The supervisors, at this week’s meeting, gave Manager Shawn Arbaugh approval to advertise the ticketing ordinance, which will “establish a mechanism for issuance of tickets to attempt to quickly resolve and avoid costly and protracted legal proceedings for handling of quality of life violations.”
“This will kind of mirror similar to what the city (DuBois) does for certain kind of complaints,” said Arbaugh. “This ordinance would deal with high grass complaints, garbage, and also animals at large, to give us another mechanism to get compliance with our rules and regulations. A lot of times, right now our ordinance, for example, for high grass, we send a certified letter, registered letter, and give them 30 days to cut it. If they don’t, then we file with the magistrate. We have sometimes between 10 to 20 to 30 days before we get a hearing. So if they cut it before the hearing, then essentially, we don’t stand much of a chance so this will enable us to get compliance quicker, save time and energy on our part, and also on the residents’ part. If they comply, then we can help alleviate those fines to keep them very minimal.”
Complete copies of the full text of the ordinances can be examined at the office of the secretary of the township, 814-371-4220, 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois during regular business hours.
Cell tower in Treasure Lake
The township received a request for land development plans written by the Crossroad Group on behalf of Horvath Cell Tower, said Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Pat Green.
Green said this project is located within an empty lot along Bay Road within Treasure Lake labeled Section 11, Lot 999. Horvath is proposing the build of a 300-foot tower with a 12-by-30 foot equipment platform and this new tower and associated equipment will be accessed via a new gravel access road off Bay Road. Storm water exemption was previously granted by Sandy Township and this project would not be serviced by water/sewer, according to the provided plans.
“And then just since this was last reviewed, all the new land owners have been updated in the project status and we received a new approval letter from Treasure Lake and then we got the internal construction details for inside the platform,” said Green.
Supervisor Sam Mollica asked if this is a general cell tower or is it specialized for internet or is it 5G.
“I think it’s normal, is my understanding,” said Green. “They can even update it as needed. They can sell it out to different companies for different usage. Ideally, I think it’s mainly focused on cell service out there because it is lacking different parts toward the lake.”
The supervisors approved the plan.