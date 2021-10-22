DuBOIS — The majority of the Sandy Township Supervisors say they are not in favor of consolidating with the City of DuBois — at least the way it is to be presented in the ballot question in the Nov. 2 general election.
“In general,” Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra said he is in favor of consolidation at this week’s meeting.
“I think it’s going to provide jobs for the community and provide more housing for the community and increase the tax base,” said Salandra. “But I’m in a favor of looking at it as a home rule charter and getting all of the questions answered before we move forward.”
Salandra said he is not in favor of the way the question will be printed on the Nov. 2 ballot — “consolidation to form a new third class city to be called the City of DuBois and governed by the council-manager form of government.”
Once again, Salandra reiterated his disappointment with the turnout at the public meetings being held concerning consolidation.
He stated that there was a lot of advertising for the Oct. 12 Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL) presentation on their independent study detailing the effects of a DuBois-Sandy Township consolidation. The public meeting was underwritten by the Gray Family Foundation; not the township or city. The purpose of the most recent PEL meeting was to provide updates and revisions to the 200-plus page study, paid for by the city and the township, since their first public meeting in March. The total cost of the study, split equally, was $60,800.
Salandra said there were 224 people attending the last PEL meeting out of a DuBois-Sandy Township population of approximately 19,000. In March, approximately 200 people attended that meeting.
“I don’t think that’s good representation for the community saying they want to move forward,” said Salandra. “That’s why several of us voted in the past that we didn’t want to spend your money, taxpayers’ money...”
Salandra was referring to the fact that at their June 7 meeting, the supervisors voted, 4-1, not to move forward with the consolidation process, citing the results of a public telephone survey which was conducted to gauge public interest in a proposed consolidation with the city. Supervisor Sam Mollica opposed not continuing with the process. Mollica, along with other concerned citizens, then joined forces in a petition drive that gathered enough signatures to place the consolidation question on the Nov. 2 ballot.
According to the survey conducted by Majority Communications, 49 percent of township residents said they would vote yes to consolidate if asked today, 33 percent would vote no, and 18 percent were unsure how they would vote. The cost of that survey was about $5,750 and was shared by the city and the township equally.
“I would personally vote for consolidation for a minor tax savings because I think it benefits the community, but I think we need to go about it in the right way,” said Salandra.
Salandra said one common misconception he has heard is that if a consolidation vote fails this time, the municipalities have to wait five years for it to come up again.
“PEL says the same question has to wait five years,” said Salandra, noting that it could be put on the ballot again as a home rule charter.
Supervisor Mark Sullivan spoke about a newsletter the township is planning to mail out to township residents prior to the Nov. 2 election. Since the supervisors’ last meeting on Oct. 4, Sullivan said he received a mailing from the One Community Committee, a political action committee.
“It seems that they went through and cherry-picked the rosy points of what was presented in March,” said Sullivan, referring to the first PEL meeting.
The highlighted portions of the One Community Committee newsletter tell residents that the DuBois residents would see a 25 percent savings and up to 12 percent for Sandy Township residents.
Sullivan said other points in the newsletter present the “rosy side of consolidation.”
“I think we (township) would be remiss in not including in the newsletter, the flip side of the coin, the downside to local voters and there is a small portion of us here tonight,” said Sullivan. “I don’t know how else we can reach the other township residents to let them know the downside of the issue ....”
“And in that newsletter it’s going to be facts, not assumptions,” said Supervisor Bill Beers. “It’s going to be black and white.”
“I think it should include all of the bullet points, not just the negative, or primarily negative,” said Salandra. “I’m not trying to skew the vote one way or another.”
Sullivan noted that the township’s intention in the first place was to move forward with the home rule charter.
“As long as we have a majority of the residents expressing their interest to move forward, we can put it on the May (2022) ballot as a referendum, not using the word consolidation, but are we interested in moving forward, pursuing a home rule charter committee? I think there’s some way we can get that on the ballot,” said Sullivan.
After the meeting, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the township approved the newsletter with the budget last year. The supervisors discussed and approved adding a consolidation update at the meeting on Sept. 20. The cost is expected to be between $5,000 and $7,000. He said it will be sent to approximately 4,500 township residential households and they should receive it next Tuesday or Wednesday.
Arbaugh noted that the newsletter will pull both positives and negatives of the most important points to the proposed consolidation that they see. Their sources for the information to be included will come from the Pennsylvania Economy League and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Additionally, they will list a concern that wasn’t completely addressed by PEL.
The newsletter, said Arbaugh, will also discuss updates on projects, township facts, upcoming events and other important news. He said the township plans on doing one mailed newsletter and at least one electronic letter annually.
“My position has always been for the township,” said Supervisor Jim Jeffers. He said he voted in favor of doing the consolidation study because he thought there may be a possibility there would be a benefit to the township for consolidation.
“What I have seen, personally, I do not feel it’s in the best interest of Sandy Township. I don’t believe it’s in the best interest of Treasure Lake,” said Jeffers. “It is my understanding that we can change our government in Sandy Township to a home rule charter. It gives you other avenues for taxation.”
Another option is to change the township’s millage rate, said Jeffers.
“Right now, it’s at $110,000 per mill. If that’s raised to a higher millage rate, the mill is worth more than $110,000, then technically, you could lower your millage down to a lower number and now it gives you room to expand instead of having that 1 mill level we have now,” said Jeffers. “So there are options for Sandy Township. What was brought up in the (consolidation) study it almost seemed like it was sudden death in another year or so. I don’t believe so.”
According to the Pennsylvania Economy League, a financial analysis of Sandy Township’s projections, from 2022-2025 and based on the 2020 budget, shows that the township deficits are projected to happen sooner than the city’s. The township will have a budget deficit of -$67,998 in 2023, -$155,806 in 2024 and -$236,829 in 2025, according to the study. A financial analysis of DuBois’ projections from 2022 through 2025, based on the 2020 budget, the city is looking at a surplus of revenues over expenditures through 2024. That’s largely because the city’s debt payments are being significantly reduced after 2020. There’s also a reduction in cost of capital projects that the city is undertaking. However, this situation, as with all municipalities, is one of less growing revenues than the growth of expenditures. And that will have a budget deficit for the City of DuBois in the study’s projections for 2025 (-$96,621).
The study details the differences between the city, which is a third class city covered by the third class city code, and the second class tax code for Sandy Township. The biggest significance, according to PEL, was the limitation on millage rates for real estate taxes for Sandy. Second class townships in Pennsylvania are limited by the amount of millage they can levy. Similarly, cities and first class townships are also limited in millage ceilings. But there’s a difference of almost two to one. Cities and boroughs can go to a 30 mill on their tax base. Second class townships are limited to 14 mills. The township currently has a 13-mill general fund levy; it has another mill in the general fund levy to raise taxes, to go to 14 mills.
Mollica said one of the reasons he wanted to put the consolidation question on the ballot was because he never thought the other supervisors would talk about the issue again.
“We had gone so far as to schedule an attorney (to pursue) a home rule charter with the city, and then all of a sudden just ended. I still don’t understand why that happened,” said Mollica.
From his personal business experience over the years, Mollica said he probably spent $300,000 to $400,000 extra on his utility bills because the township and city have separate communities. Mollica was the owner of the former Ponderosa Steakhouse in Sandy Township, which closed when he retired in 2018 after more than 30 years in business. Mollica said he believes having separate communities is preventing businesses from coming to the area, and that’s one of the reasons why he is in favor of consolidation.
Supervisor Bill Beers’ input about the proposed consolidation was published in Wednesday’s edition: https://www.thecourierexpress.com/news/not-enough-facts-for-consolidation-says-sandy-twp-supervisor-beers/article_b3ad91e0-6b94-5c87-ab7e-f4b936b0d615.html
More information about consolidation is available on the township’s website: https://sandytownship.net/.