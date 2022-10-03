DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at their most recent meeting, approved the demolition of four dilapidated homes, according to Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Arbaugh said the motion was to order any people who have an interest in the structures to repair, vacate or demolish the buildings on or before Dec. 31.
“If they fail to comply, then we (township) can demolish and clean the properties,” said Arbaugh.
The homes are located at 1116 S. Main St., 4 Overdorf Ave., 1099 S. Brady St. and 117 Tozier Ave.
Garbage rate increase
“Unfortunately there was a slight increase in the garbage rates due to fuel increases,” said Arbaugh. “It did increase 15 cents per quarter (5 cents per month), so kind of a minimal increase but I do want to let folks know why they’ll see a little bit higher garbage costs.”
CDBG
The supervisors also approved a resolution to approve the township’s fiscal year 2022 Community Development Block Grant application.
“In that application we plan to demolish some dilapidated structures and also to pay payments back on our Section 108 loan,” said Arbaugh.
The township is expected to received about $181,000 in CDBG funds. Two public hearings were held by the township prior to approving the application.
Budget
“I want to let everybody know that we are full swing into budget preparation and right on target with our calendar to get it in front of the board of supervisors for the Oct. 17 workshop,” said Arbaugh. “So I did get a chance to work with the chairman, and also with staff and kind of doing our final review and get some final numbers in and we’re ready for that workshop meeting. We’ll send it out about two weeks prior to that meeting for the supervisors that are asking questions, you might have or any issues you perceive.”
Halloween
Arbaugh announced that the township has set the trick-or-treat hours for Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. This date coincides with the City of DuBois’ trick-or-treat hours, as usual.
“We get that question frequently, so we just kind of want to reiterate that,” said Arbaugh.
Shredding event
The township will hold its annual confidential paper shredding event for residents from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 10 at the township building.
“We’ll be accepting the paper material and making sure that it’s locked up and shredded appropriately,” said Arbaugh.