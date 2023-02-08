DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Monday’s meeting, approved a modification to reallocate their fiscal year 2018 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to add some playground equipment in the township park.
“Essentially we have until March to expend these funds,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “If we don’t, we lose the money. The original funds were set up for sewer lateral replacements for low-to moderate-income individuals. We had, I think, 16 applicants through the three years that we offered the program. We haven’t had any additional applications and we need to spend the money.”
Arbaugh proposed the township do a quick project, which would be to add Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) all-inclusive playground equipment at the township park.
“We have the one small playground area that we had to remove items over the years and this year we’re going to have to remove a couple more,” said Arbaugh. “There’s not going to be anything left there except a climbing cage.”
Arbaugh said the idea is to add an inclusive merry-go-round with some musical items that children can play on.
Arbaugh said the cost is $21,000 and they’d use the remaining funds for cement and some mulch or engineered wood fiber.
The modification resolution was approved unanimously by Supervisors Bill Beers (chairman), Kevin Salandra, Sam Mollica, Mark Sullivan and Barry Abbott (via telephone).
A CDBG fiscal year 2020 revision resolution was also approved unanimously by the supervisors.
Arbaugh said the township has $298.43 that was unused with these CDBG funds on a line item for COVID funds. He said the resolution will allow the money to be transferred to the food pantry.
“In essence, we would just give them the extra couple hundred dollars to support the program so we could close out the fiscal year 2020 CV grant,” said Arbaugh.
Beers asked if the food pantry still serves as many families as they did in 2020.
“It’s increased dramatically,” said Arbaugh. “It’s probably doubled since we started in 2020. And it seems to get a bit more and more each day.”
Arbaugh noted it’s not a lot of money, “but it can feed a couple of families.”