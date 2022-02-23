DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Monday’s meeting, approved a resolution for a grant they want to apply for to officially take over the road between Oklahoma Cemetery and Spider Lake roads.
“This would enable us to solve the reoccurring dust and parking issue up there and make it more presentable,” said Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “We’re really excited about this project and think it’s very worthwhile.”
The supervisors also approved another resolution for a statewide local share assessment grant they would like to apply for to provide public sewer on the Industrial Drive Extension project.
“We have had numerous, rumors I’ll call them, of folks that want to establish there, but can’t because the lack of sewer,” said Arbaugh. “We just want to make it as advantageous to develop as possible, which would include running public sewer. We have applied for at least two grants previously for the same project, but unfortunately we didn’t get anything.”
Supervisor Chairman Bill Beers asked Arbaugh if it seems like the township has a better chance this time.
“Yes, it does. The funding is from a different source. It’s from gaming funds,” said Arbaugh. “I think we do have a better shot, especially because of the economic development piece. Now, that the roadway’s actually done, in place, this is the final piece. We have water. We have the roadway and this will finalize that project.”
Arbaugh said it usually takes several months for a decision to be made about the grants.
The supervisors unanimously approved the resolution to apply for the grant.