DuBOIS — On Monday, the Sandy Township Supervisors unanimously agreed to authorize their solicitor to file a petition in Clearfield County Court to seek a stay in the consolidation process with the City of DuBois. This move, they said, comes as a result of charges filed on March 20 against city Manager John "Herm" Suplizio, who is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts, and the subsequent "financial uncertainty" within the neighboring municipality.
Following some discussion between the supervisors, Mark Sullivan made the motion to request a stay, or pause in the process, and Chairman Bill Beers seconded. Others approving the motion were Kevin Salandra, Sam Mollica and Barry Abbott.
"It really reflects on some uncertainty surrounding the financial situation within the City of DuBois," said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. "Tonight we're going to discuss how we should move forward, if we should move forward, do we take a break to try to figure things out?"
"Well right now we were just kicking it around with the uncertainty of what's going on in the other municipality where we're going to be consolidating," said Beers. "We feel that there should be a stay in the process until we see a clearer financial picture because we're not sure, and I feel the Sandy Township residents elected me to be ... not just opening the piggy bank and paying for somebody's wrongdoing in the long run, until we see the big picture ... I mean, it could be maybe six months, could be 12 months, might be two years. We don't know yet. There's things coming out it seems like daily anymore."
Arbaugh noted that the city is undergoing a forensic audit, a process that will take some time. Most likely, it may take a year or longer before any answers come from the audit, he said.
The cost to file the petition is expected to be between $5,000 and $10,000, said Arbaugh. Township Solicitor Scott Wyland of Salzmann Hughes, P.C., in conjunction with Arbaugh, will be responsible for writing and filing the petition.
"Are we, as the board of supervisors, prepared to pay up to $10,000?" said Abbott. "If we all nod our heads and we say, yep, that's a nice chunk of change."
"Barry, do you feel comfortable not knowing what the end of the road here (is) yet to our taxpayers who put you in as an elected official?" said Beers. "Five to $10,000 is a small percent to get a clearer picture, before we move forward, to make sure we're not putting another burden on our taxpayers in the long run."
"I am willing to spend $10,000. I have no problem with that," said Abbott.
"We're looking at the overall functioning of the (city) government at this time," said Beers.
"I look at it, whenever you begin a new process, things aren't as they seem, you need to pause, you need to look and you need to get all the facts," said Salandra. "I still believe consolidation is the best thing (for the area). I don't feel that it's right to move forward without knowing there's money that was spent, at least according to what was said, I believe, in the media."
Salandra said if there is money that could eventually need to be paid back by the city, it should not be a burden on the township taxpayers.
"That should only be a burden on the City of DuBois taxpayers," said Salandra. "And there's so many unknowns that I don't feel right moving forward until we get these unknowns figured out. But I do think consolidation is the best thing."
After the supervisors voted in favor of filing the petition to pause the consolidation process, they also agreed to not move forward with any further meetings with the city regarding the consolidation process until the court renders its decision. This includes the consolidation joint board meeting that was previously scheduled for Monday, May 22.
After the meeting, Arbaugh said the petition will most likely be filed in county court within about two weeks.
Consolidation background
The consolidation process between DuBois and Sandy Township started shortly after the majority of voters in both municipalities voted yes to consolidation after three failed attempts in previous decades. Voters in Sandy Township said yes to consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, while DuBois voters supported consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536.
A 10-member joint board, consisting of five elected officials from each municipality, and supported by a nine-member committee of officials, government employees, and residents from both areas, was tasked with creating a new third-class city by Jan. 5, 2026.
The joint board approved a consolidation agreement on Nov. 7. 2022, until the consolidation date. The effective date of the municipal consolidation is upon the swearing-in of the elected officials of the new city on Jan. 5, 2026. The period between these two dates is referred to as the “transition period.” On the consolidation date, the city will begin to function and the governments of the township and the existing city shall be abolished.
Now, following Monday's action by the supervisors, the consolidation process will soon be in the hands of the Clearfield County Court.