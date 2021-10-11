DuBOIS — Sandy Township will be holding a meet-and-greet this Friday from 8-10 a.m. so residents have an opportunity to meet the new engineer and planner/zoning and code enforcement officer, according to Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
The new engineer is Mike Haynes and Pat Green is the new planner/zoning and code enforcement officer.
Arbaugh said there will be coffee and donuts available.
“We just encourage folks to come in, talk about projects, meet the new people you’ll be working with, and just eat some free food,” said Arbaugh. “It should be a nice time.”
Business representatives are also welcome to attend and introduce their services.
The event will be held at the township municipal building located at 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.
During last week’s supervisors’ meeting, Haynes provided an update on the Industrial Drive Access Road project. He said the full depth reclamation surface was fully cured as of Sept. 25. Francis J. Palo construction crews completed placing the sub base on the surface in preparation for the pavement. Currently, the crews continue to work on the drainage facilities, which was anticipated to take about two weeks.
Paving is still expected to be completed the week of Oct. 18, said Haynes, and hopefully all work will be wrapped up in early November.
Haynes also provided an update on the Tozier Avenue and Tipp Street drainage project.
“There’s been currently no new work on this project since our last meeting,” said Haynes.
The current schedule is that Glenn O. Hawbaker is planning on milling Tozier Avenue and Tipp Street on Oct. 11-12 and paving is scheduled to take place on Oct. 14-15, depending on the weather, Haynes said.
Supervisor Bill Beers said he noticed one drainage area on Tozier and Tipp sits up about 14 inches and asked if they are building the road up.
“Yes, that’s correct,” said Haynes. “They’re going to build the road up and you can see it’s out of the ground now, or spending up out of the ground, but they’re going to come along and build that edge up and take some of that evenness out of the roadway.”
Haynes said the construction crews will taper it back down Tipp Street.
At the last meeting, Haynes noted the supervisors passed a traffic signal maintenance agreement at the last meeting in September and the agreement was sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. He said it was fully executed by PennDOT on Sept. 30.