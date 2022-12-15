DuBOIS — Sandy Township is expected to receive $562,937 in state grant funding to upgrade technologies focused on integration of the township and City of DuBois police departments as part of the consolidation of the two municipalities, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“We would like to thank state Rep. (Mike) Armanini, state Sen. (Cris) Dush, and state Sen. (Wayne) Langerholc Jr. for their help in getting this extremely important grant to help prevent and reduce crime in the communities and improve the efficiency and transparency of the DuBois City and Sandy Township police departments,” said Arbaugh. “We would also like to thank (city) Manager Herm Suplizio and police Chiefs (Kris) Kruzelak and (Blaine) Clark and their supporting officers for all the work they did in support of the grant application.”
The focus of the grant is on streamlining equipment and introduction of new technologies that will improve efficiencies and transparency in operations, impact crime reduction strategies, and the quality of data collection, analysis, and reporting, said Arbaugh.
Some of these technology upgrades, according to Arbaugh, include:
- Body cameras
- In-car camera systems with automated license plate readers
- Latest in taser technology as a less than lethal force option
- New Records Management System (RMS) with improved evidence and property tracking, crime analysis, and mapping.
- Personnel deployment and scheduling software
- Policy, training and accreditation management software
- Employee performance, early warning and use of force tracking software
- Software services to digitize case files and records in order to improve efficiency, meet records retention standards, and paper reduction.
- Traffic cameras with automated license plate readers pole mounted and portable for trouble intersections, parks, or crime hot spots
Langerholc, a member of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), announced on Wednesday that local law enforcement agencies in the region are receiving a total of $1.7 million in grant funding through the PCCD’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program.
“As a former Assistant District Attorney, I am deeply concerned about the sharp rise in crime, in our region and across our Commonwealth, said Langerholc. “This funding will assist law enforcement in turning the tide and ensuring the safety of our communities.”
Grants were awarded to five agencies throughout the 35th Senatorial District to fund projects such as communications system upgrades, body-worn or in-car cameras, surveillance cameras, automated license plate readers and programs focused on office retention and recruitment.
Other local grant recipients include:
- City of Johnstown, $759,718
- Curwensville Borough, $95,982
- Clearfield Borough, $75,840
- Ferguson Township, $233,750
The PCCD Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program was created by lawmakers in the state budget approved in July.