DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at their meeting on Monday, unanimously voted to reject any attempt by the DuBois City Council to hire a new city manager or finance director.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh noted that at the DuBois City Council’s last meeting on Aug. 14, the council made motions to advertise both for a new city manager in preparation for the termination of current criminally-charged city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and also a finance director, which would be a new position in the city. Paid advertisements for both positions have been published in the Courier Express.
Arbaugh said that he meets weekly with interim city Manager Chris Nasuti.
“Mr. Nasuti asked if I could talk to the board (of supervisors) about the financial director specifically as that position was not listed in the original consolidation agreement,” said Arbaugh. “I did add DuBois City positions on there because they currently have one manager on the contract, and this would be essentially, could be looked at as adding another two managers at the same time.”
“I just feel that they (city) shouldn’t move forward right at this moment until they get some clarification on where they’re standing in the long run, and I don’t see adding jobs right now,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers. “You don’t know where you’re going to be with the manager position. You have a capable person (Nasuti) right now doing the job.”
“I know we’ve discussed not even having an actual city manager in (20)24, just using Chris as the engineer and the city manager,” said city Councilman Pat Reasinger, who was in attendance at the supervisors’ meeting. “The city could use the $130,000 you would save. I know this isn’t the position, the place to bring that up, but since you’re on that I thought I’d mentioned that.”
“No, thank you for the insight,” said Beers.
“And we (city) don’t need a CPA,” said Reasinger, referring to the finance director position.
“My only thought was that it is a violation of the consolidation agreement,” said Supervisor Barry Abbott. “It’s just black and white. We agreed to it. No new hirings.”
“And with consolidation, what do you do with an extra city manager?” said Reasinger.
“I make a motion that we vote no for violation of the consolidation agreement,” said Abbott.
“Wait until we get better clarification of what’s going on,” said Beers, commenting on the advertised positions.
Supervisor Sam Mollica seconded Abbott’s motion. In addition to Beers, Abbott and Mollica, Supervisors Kevin Salandra and Mark Sullivan voted in favor to reject the DuBois City Council’s attempt to hire a new city manager or finance director.
According to the consolidation agreement, dated Nov. 7, 2022, the municipalities agree that neither municipality may create any new, full-time employment positions without the approval of the joint board, except that the existing city may hire a full-time recreation director without the approval of the joint board. The municipalities further agree that, after Jan. 1, 2024, neither municipality may hire any full-time employee in any position (including replacements for departing employees) without the approval of the joint board.
Later in Monday’s meeting, Sullivan then made a motion, seconded by Mollica, to authorize their solicitor to amend the township’s complaint filed on June 1 in Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas to seek a stay in the consolidation process until the forensic audit and criminal cases are complete against Suplizio if needed.
Suplizio, 63, who is on paid administrative leave, is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
On Aug. 16 during a pretrial conference before Senior Judge Charles H. Saylor of Northumberland County, Senior Deputy Attorney General Summer Carroll told the court that the AG’s office is planning to file additional charges against Suplizio within the next two weeks. Details about the additional charges were not divulged.
At its Aug. 14 meeting, the city council, except for Reasinger, approved negotiating a buyout of Suplizio’s contract and then terminating him once the amount is determined. Once a buyout amount is decided, council will return and vote on another motion.
The council, in a 4-1 vote, also agreed to advertise for a finance director at the request of Councilwoman Diane Bernardo. Reasinger voted no for this proposal as well.