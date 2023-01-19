DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at this week’s municipal authority and regular meeting, gave authorization for the township to bid out phase two of the Slab Run waterline replacement project.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the phase two portion is determined by what the township is not able to do with municipal staff.
“We do have the American Rescue Fund money available for this project and we had planned to use it for this project,” said Arbaugh.
The project, which is expected to cost around $200,000, will increase the waterline size from 8 inch to 12 inch and provide a better service scenario, said Arbaugh.
“We’ve had a lot of water leaks throughout the years up in that area,” said Arbaugh.
He said the project will start on one side of Route 830, where it comes off of Route 219 and goes right up through Sheetz, just underneath their parking area.
Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers asked if any hydrants will be included in the project.
“We didn’t have any added in the project,” said Arbaugh.
Beers requested that the township take a look at adding some hydrants to the project.
Utility billing
Also, the supervisors gave approval for the township to engage Edmunds Utility to begin to update the City of DuBois’ system for sewer and water to add the township’s accounts into it, said Arbaugh.
“This is really a step in the (DuBois-Sandy) consolidation process,” said Arbaugh. “This would grow our accounts sewer and water wise into the same system. (It will) allow us to run one billing operation and then we can really start to consolidate that sewer/water department as much as we want to, as quick as we want to, once this is updated. We think that one thing, and we will bring this in front of the joint board is that we may be able to do a joint budget next year. So essentially all expenditures will come into one and all receivables will come into one system.”
Kiwanis Trail sewer extension project
Phase one of the Kiwanis Trail sewer extension project is done except for restoration, said Arbaugh.
The crews are re-mobilizing and getting the pipe out there for phase two, he said.
“We are starting on that and going to work toward that as the weather allows us to,” said Arbaugh.