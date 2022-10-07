DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at their municipal authority meeting on Monday, approved a resolution to allow them to use legal action to obtain a right-of-way and easement area for the Platt Road sewer project on the current DuBois Venture LLC property.
Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers asked Manager Shawn Arbaugh if the township has tried every means to talk to the property owner about the matter.
“We were communicating with them, and they cut off communications,” said Arbaugh. “At this point, we’re really not left with any options as we need the project to move forward.”
The Platt Road sanitary sewer extension project will provide sanitary sewer service along Platt Road for two mobile home parks, several single-family homes, and an Industrial Park.
The project is anticipated to go out for bid this fall and be completed in 2023.