DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said he met recently with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey to discuss some potential commercial industrial development within the township.
“We had long discussion about an ideal location for a rare earth mineral processing facility,” said Arbaugh at this week’s supervisors’ meeting. “We’re trying to do whatever we can to get some light here on Sandy Township and bring something like that into the township. We think we have an excellent location that has all the utilities that has rail, that has actually an active coal mine on site and then an adjacent property that’s in the market right now for solar development. We think it’s an excellent location, if we can get that here, that’d be great. That’s one thing we continue to work on.”
After the meeting, Arbaugh said it is the township’s understanding that the federal government and other investors are looking for a site for a large pilot project for a facility of this type.
According to information provided by Arbaugh, the Corbet Industrial Park/Platt Road site is optimal for a rare earth mineral processing facility. The township site is located in a 400-acre industrial park and currently only has three business (RES Coal, PA State Police, Hunting Titan) with lots of room for growth.
Arbaugh said the site is zoned “industrial” and is located off of Platt Road, only 1.5 miles from the Exit 101 interchange off of Interstate 80 and in a PA Federal Qualified Opportunity Zone.
There are numerous buildable lots in the park that can accommodate any size facility, he said. There is also a 50-acre active coal mine on the site (Bakerstown Coal), rail access, and a 90-acre solar project in the PJM queue at an adjacent site owned by the park owner, Corbet Construction. The site also has excellent soils and topography for enhanced constructability, said Arbaugh.
With regard to utilities on the site, it has a 115 KV high tension line owned by Penelec running through the site. Comcast also has fiber line connected to the two businesses within the park. The site has a large amount of drinking water capacity and natural gas availability. The sanitary sewer project is under construction and will be completed in December 2023. The site owner has some dirt roads throughout the park, and the owner is a commercial developer, Dan Corbet, who is willing to build, lease, or sell property.
PJM is a regional transmission organization (RTO) that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in all or parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia, according to its website. Essentially, PJM issues permits for electric generating operations, said Arbaugh.
Also at the supervisors’ meeting, Arbaugh said, “We also discussed some sewer needs in Sandy Township on Industrial Drive, so working with them hopefully on some future grant projects to get that sewer extended out there and get that area also built up.”