ST. MARYS — St. Marys children and families have the chance to exchange letters with Santa Claus this year through a new initiative of the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department.
“Santa’s Mailbox” is available in the lobby of City Hall through Friday. Dec. 9. Those wanting to write a letter to Santa are encouraged to drop it off there, and he will personally write them a letter back.
Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider said this idea has been floating around since 2019, but didn’t happen due to the pandemic.
The deadline of Dec. 9 was chosen so that there is enough time to respond to all the letters prior to Santa’s arrival, she said.
Writers are required to use a custom template, which can be downloaded or picked up in person and dropped back off.
The template gives them specific information that allows them to make the responses personal for each letter, Schneider added.
Families are also encouraged to take a photo of the letter being placed in Santa’s Mailbox, and it will be shared on the parks’ Facebook page.
City Hall’s lobby was also decorated festively by Santa Claus himself, Schneider noted.
The letters will be mailed to the child’s home, as long as the address is included in their letter. Santa’s Mailbox is open to St. Marys residents only.
To keep the mailbox safe, it is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The template for letters can be found at stmarysrecdesk.com. Follow City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation on Facebook.