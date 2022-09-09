REYNOLDSVILLE — The first SARA and Safety Summit, intended to help build community resilience and provide a safer community, is set for Monday, Sept. 12, at Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville.
Registration will be held between 7:30-8:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Jefferson County EMS Director Tracy Zents said the event, a partnership effort between EMS and Jeff Tech, is free and open to anyone and everyone, with the hope that business sectors, schools, business leaders and manufacturing facilities, which use chemicals regularly, will take advantage of it.
SARA stands for the Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act, which are known as the “Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) or SARA Title III,” explained Zents. “SARA Title III was created to help communities plan for hazardous material or chemical related emergencies. It also requires industry to report on the storage, use and releases of hazardous substances to federal, state, and local governments.”
“While this program we are doing at Jeff Tech covers section of SARA, we are also focusing on some of the other non-traditional perils that face us. We all plan for and prepare for the weather-related emergencies, but sometimes, we don’t plan on certain dangers that seem to be prevalent today such as active Shooter events, cybersecurity and so forth,” he said.
Jeff Tech is known for being a “hub” for these sorts of seminars, having hosted a well-attended Active Shooter Symposium in January 2019.
Enrollment for the event is currently low, and the goal is to get the word out about this informational seminar, said Zents.
“It is a good way to network and learn from professionals to better prepare for the future,” he said. “Our intentions are to better educate the community in such events such as active shooters, cybersecurity, business sector on incident involving hazardous material spills or accidents and so forth.”
The comprehensive program will feature renowned speakers, including those with law enforcement backgrounds, chemical safety specialists, cybersecurity and U.S. Department of Homeland Security representatives. They will address “hazardous materials in business sectors, active shooter events, keeping schools and communities safe and so much more,” according to Zents.
According to Jeff Tech’s website, speakers scheduled are:
- James Warwick, S3G Security
- Brian Feist –Hazardous Materials and Emergency Response Coordinator with McCutcheon Enterprises
- Craig Kinley –Operations Supervisor with McCutcheon Enterprises, Inc.
- Robert Winters –Protective Security Advisor, Department of Human Services Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Garret Hansen – Department of Human Services, Department of Homeland Security
Breakfast and lunch will be provided by Jeff Tech Culinary students and staff as well.
To register, visit www.jefftech.info/Jefferson-County-SARA-and-Safety-Summit. Questions can be directed to Zents at tzents@jeffersoncountypa.com or by calling 814-849-5052.