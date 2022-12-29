BROOKVILLE — Just one day before Christmas, one of the “saddest dogs” seasoned rescuers had ever seen gained a home full of warmth, care and comfort, thanks to two animal advocates who refused to give up on him.
Willow Run Sanctuary and Adoptions (WRSA) Founder Margo Stefanic and Jefferson County Humane Officer Debbie McAndrew have been working together for years to rescue abused and neglected animals, giving them a second chance at life.
WRSA in Brookville has served as a volunteer-based sanctuary offering a safe space for struggling animals for the past 11 years. The majority of animals come to WRSA through humane work.
McAndrew said that Zeus, a collie mix, was one of the outdoor, tethered dogs she had under her watch prior to last week’s winter storm. The owner was cited and is part of an active humane case. He agreed to give up ownership of Zeus, who was transported to WRSA on Dec. 22.
Stefanic, no stranger to meeting animals who have known suffering, said the day she met Zeus, she believes she met the “saddest dog” she had ever come across in her life, appearing neglected, shaking, hungry and scared.
Now, warm and comfortable at WRSA in Brookville, Zeus is beginning to show “bits and pieces of the dog he truly is,” Stefanic says.
Despite all he had endured, Zeus is “intelligent, loyal, aware,” and most of all, forgiving to people. He eats six meals a day, and has fresh clean water every time he wants a drink.
On Christmas Day, Zeus’ sad demeanor had let up, as he began to trust and greeted Stefanic with a wagging tail, she said in an update. Zeus happily welcomed pets from her, and even the placement of a collar, eventually walking beside her on a leash.
Stefanic was very complimentary of all of Zeus’ progress in just 48 hours, and also credited “Hurricane Debbie” for his rescue.
Zeus is currently in the process of gaining weight before receiving veterinary care. WRSA will likely be hosting a fundraiser to help with the cost of his care in the near future.
Both of these seasoned animal rescuers find peace in knowing “one more innocent creature is out of harm’s way.”
A Christmas miracle to all involved, Stefanic continues to say, “Zeus made it.”
Follow “Willow Run Sanctuary & Adoptions” on Facebook.
To donate, visit https://willowrunsanctuary.wixsite.com/mysite. Patrons are also able to donate via PayPal by locating willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com on the PayPal site, or sending a check made payable to “WRSA, Inc.” and mailing it to 381 E. Branch Road, Brookville, PA 15825.