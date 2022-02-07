ST. MARYS — Besides being an award-winning author known all over the world, St. Marys man John Schlimm also considers himself an advocate passionate about several topics, including the Generation-Z and “Imagination” generations.
Schlimm just released the children’s book, “The Star Jumped Over the Moon,” an opportunity to get to know the next generation, youth born after 2013, which he has nicknamed “The Imagination Generation.”
“It has always been on my bucket list to get to name a generation, and now I have gotten to do just that,” he says.
Most recently, Schlimm has also released a coloring book and “The Creative Kindness Zine Workbook,” which he co-authored with Megan Murphy, founder of The Kindness Rocks Project, he said, as part of their new mental health initiative “The Kindness Rocks & Smiles Community Project.” This can be viewed at www.KRScommunityproject.com
A professor at The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, he has also been a longtime advocate for “Generation-Z,” said Schlimm, young people born between 1997-2012. This has included extensively working with students in the classroom and across the country, as well as participating in ongoing projects.
What initially drew Schlimm to being a fan of the “Gen-Zers,” he said, is their courage to talk about mental health struggles.
“By them speaking aloud words like ‘anxiety,’ ‘depression,’ ;suicide,’ and more, this is the biggest leap forward the world has ever seen in mental health advocacy. This is the greatest gift this generation has already given to the world, because by being so honest they are inspiring the rest of us to follow suit and also speak those words and our truths out loud, and break down stigmas and stereotypes,” he said.
Students know that Schlimm’s classroom is a space where they can speak without judgement, he added. He is also known for inviting mental health experts into the classroom to speak.
Pieces in his “Who is Gen-Z” puzzle include distributing sketchbooks to students for them to express emotions, moods, thoughts and interests, said Schlimm. He also created “The Gen-Z Time Capsule,” in collaboration with The Andy Warhol Museum, last year.
“Gen-Zers are encouraged to submit photos and videos of those people, places, things, and activities that are most important to them, all in order for the rest of us to better understand who these incredible young people are--as individuals and as a generation,” he said.
Schlimm is currently working with the Student Athlete Mental Awareness Committee to create a zine, which will be released in April, about the intersection of student athletes and mental health, he said.
His next book, set to be released in January 2023, is about the lessons and insights he has learned from “Gen-Zers.”
“The Star Jumped Over the Moon” was yet another way for Schlimm to convey a positive message to young people he admires, such as that life is not an easy maze to navigate, especially factoring in mental health, but it is well worth the journey.
“For The Imagination Generation, reaching the moon and stars truly is only a beginning for them. We just need to defuse the toxic and add the fuel of encouragement, kindness, and inspiration. From there, they rise!” he writes.
On his blog platform, Schlimm recently published an essay about why he believes young kids are “The Imagination Generation,” which can be viewed at https://johnschlimm.com/2022/01/27/raising-up-the-imagination-generation-an-essay-by-john-schlimm/.