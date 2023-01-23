DuBOIS — In honor of School Director Recognition Month, DuBois Area School Board members were honored for their service at last Thursday’s regular meeting.
All directors were in attendance, including President Larry Salone, Gilbert Barker, Sam Armagost, Robert Wachob, David Cuneo, Mark Gilga, Charlie Watt, Dustan Dodd (via telephone) and David Schwab.
Although student representatives Julia Wirths and Dominic Vizza were unable to attend due to their participation in school activities, they prepared a short appreciation video for the board.
Superintendent Wendy Benton also reflected on some of the successes the board collectively had over the past year.
“I think that it’s crucial to recognize that highly effective boards truly derive the greatest outcomes for school districts,” said Benton. “When we’re all focused toward a common vision, we have common goals and we’re all working to achieve them, that is when we derive the greatest results. Whenever we take a look at our student achievements despite all the challenges that we have faced recently, we remain committed to closing those learning gaps from the pandemic.”
Benton noted that the district continues to offer summer instructional programming, as well as tutoring before and after school.
“Our students are performing well and at the state average or exceeding the state average for the most part in nearly every regard,” she said. “A couple of our elementary schools are actually the highest scoring elementary schools within the school districts within the IU six region. So we’re very, very proud of that.”
Despite the fact that there’s a national educator shortage, Benton said the district has been fully staffed.
“Through your (board) support we welcomed over 30 professionals back in August,” Benton said.
She recalled that at one time the district was struggling to find substitutes, especially during the peak of the pandemic. Again, through the board’s support and increasing the substitute pay rates, the full rate is 90 percent, which is substantially better than it had been previously.
Other successes by the board included the district’s Virtual Academy, reinstatement of the Business Program, moving forward with requiring a Financial Literacy course at the high school for graduation, safety and security enhancements, improving air quality in the district buildings, continuing to offer the free breakfast and lunch programs for students, and building and facility upgrades.