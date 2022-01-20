ST. MARYS — Jenna Zimmerman, certified school nurse at South St. Marys Street Elementary School, is giving some insight into what work life has been like while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zimmerman, a Johnsonburg native and resident, began working at SSMSES at the start of the 2018-19 school year, her fourth year with St. Marys Area School District.
Prior to this position, Zimmerman worked on the medical/surgical floor at Penn Highlands Elk for three years, then in home health, she said.
“I was the administrator of a home health agency in Ridgway, where I was employed for just over 10 years,” she noted.
Being a school nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on countless challenges, said Zimmerman.
“We are responsible for managing the health and safety of hundreds of students and staff –a task that became much more difficult after the start of the pandemic. In addition to normal nursing duties, like managing chronic conditions, treating injuries and illnesses, completing annual health screenings, administering medications, tracking immunizations, etc., we are now faced with immense responsibility of handling the response and mitigation of COVID-19,” she explained.
School nurses have also been tasked with keeping up with the “constantly changing recommendations and guidelines” by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
“Then, together with administration, continually update the district’s protocols based on the current guidance,” she continued.
Communication is also essential in Zimmerman’s position.
“Most of my days are spent answering phone calls from parents who are calling to report COVID exposures and cases. Parents rely on the school nurse to provide them with information and guidance for quarantine, testing, and when their student can safely return to school,” she said.
Each one of these cases then has to be documented, tracked, reported and followed up on, said Zimmerman.
“It can definitely be overwhelming at times, but the health and safety of our students and staff is always the top priority,” she said.
The pandemic has also pushed nurses and school employees to “innovate and adapt” during unprecedented times, said Zimmerman.
“The nurse’s office needed to be completely re-worked and re-arranged in order to triage students,” she said, noting that they created more space and made an “isolation area” for sick students.
Teachers also tried to decrease non-emergent visits to the nurse’s office to limit exposure, said Zimmerman.
“Just about everything, from the office set up to the way students were evaluated and treated, had to be changed because of COVID,” she said.
The pandemic has been a learning experience, and taught Zimmerman valuable lessons, such as being organized, flexible and adaptable to new situations.
It has been challenging for all school staff during this time, she said.
“Every single staff member has invested so much hard work, time, and energy into keeping our students safe and in school,” Zimmerman said. “We all had to be prepared to switch to virtual learning with very limited notice. We had to learn how to do our jobs remotely, but still be ready to come back to in-person learning at all times.”
Zimmerman also commended the teachers, staff and administrators within SMASD.
“They have done an amazing job navigating through these unprecedented circumstances. It has truly been a team effort, and I am thankful to work with such dedicated, hardworking, professionals.”