DuBOIS — David Schwab was appointed to the Region A seat of the DuBois Area School Board at Monday’s special meeting.
Schwab was one of three candidates interviewed by the board at the meeting for the vacant two-year Region A seat, which represents the City of DuBois. The other two candidates were Deidre Brown and Elliot Gelfand.
Region A had two vacant seats in the November election. Schwab, who just completed a four-year term on the board, did not seek re-election. Albert Varacallo III also did not seek re-election to a two-year term seat.
Director Charlie Watt received a write-in nomination for the Region A seats following the primary election in May 2021. His name was listed on the ballot in the November general election and he chose the four-year term seat, therefore, leaving the two-year term seat vacant.
In the November election, Brown campaigned as a write-in candidate for a Region A seat just a few weeks prior to the election. She received 400 votes, according to the Clearfield County Election Office, and a hand-delivered petition with nearly 300 signatures requesting her appointment to the board was submitted to directors earlier Monday, according to Brown.
Following some discussion Monday, Schwab was appointed to fill the vacancy following a roll call vote. Voting for Schwab were Directors Sam Armagost, Dustan Dodd, Gilbert Barker and Larry Salone. Voting for Gelfand were Watt, Robert Wachob and Mark Gilga. Director Jeff Madinger was not present at the meeting.
Schwab was immediately sworn in.