Pictured (from left) are Counselor Kelly Lidgett, Deputy Superintendent Michelle Ivicic, Maj. Joel Barrows, Superintendent Scott Klinefelter, Counselor Alicia Sager, Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County Director Mary Tatum and Kirby the dog.

CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers and Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County (CAC-CC) Executive Director Dr. Mary Tatum recently announced that SCI Houtzdale donated 300 pairs of pajamas and undergarments to the center.

