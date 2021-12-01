FALLS CREEK — Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority member Scott North, at last week’s meeting, announced his plan to resign from the board, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
“I think as everyone knows that I have a different role with regard to this capacity, and I’ve enjoyed being on the authority,” said North. “But I think because I’m on the Board of Commissioners here in Jefferson County, it’s prudent and really in the authority’s best interest, if I step back from my role on the authority, let someone else fill that role, but still maintain my level of interest and care and concern for the well being of the airport but just from a new capacity.”
North emphasized that he still plans to be involved with the airport and the authority.
“And of course I want to be a continued ally and means of assistance,” said North, noting that he will formalize his resignation in the near future.
“I appreciate you bringing that to our attention at this November meeting,” said authority member Joe Varacallo. “Your (North) contributions have been wonderful and very informative. We look forward to your continued support as a commissioner with the airport going into 2022. And this will give us a little bit of time to give some further thoughts for an additional member come our January meeting. Thank you so much for your service.”
Varacallo was acting as chairman for the November authority meeting. Chairman Jay Chamberlin was in attendance on the teleconference but feeling under the weather to run the meeting.
Prior to North’s comments, Varacallo presented the nomination committee report.
“We’ve (committee) had conversations and reviewed expiring terms, etc.,” said Varacallo, noting that there are two expiring executive terms on the authority — the vice chairman and assistant secretary/treasurer.
The nominating committee would like to recommend for consideration at the January meeting Varacallo as vice chairman and Jeff Curtis as assistant secretary/treasurer, both for two-year terms.
“We won’t have a meeting in December, but the reorganization meeting will give this further consideration,” said Varacallo. “And there are a couple of authority members coming up for review, and we’ve passed our information along to the commissioners, and they’ll be making their decision and recommendations in the forthcoming year.”
With regard to the chairman’s report, Varacallo said “it’s been a very good year for the airport, exciting year.”
With regard to Southern Airways Express, the DuBois Regional Airport’s Essential Air Service provider, Varacallo said it’s always a pleasure to have Southern’s Chairman and CEO Stan Little and Chief Commercial Officer Mark Cestari join the authority’s meetings throughout the year.
“They (Southern) keep us informed on a regular basis, and they’re meeting and exceeding our expectations. They continue to put a new plane into the system, one a month, that’s good to hear,” said Varacallo.
“I’ve been traveling a little bit, and I’m seeing more and more passengers on the planes back and forth to Pittsburgh,” said Varacallo. “I haven’t gone to Dulles yet, but I plan on doing that in the next month or so. It’s been a very good year, and we look forward to the commissioners’ support in both Jefferson, Elk and Clearfield (counties) in 2022 ... and Sandy Township and the City of DuBois, they’ve been very generous in their continued support, and we have requests in to them as well.”