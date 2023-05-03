BROCKPORT — On Aug. 1, Shawn and Jacki Whalin will celebrate five years as owners of Scottish Heights Golf Course and Restaurant, and they believe that this year will be the best one yet.
Jacki Whalin said that she enjoys looking back at where they started, but she is excited about where Scottish Heights is going in the next season.
“Had it not been for the fire at the end of last year, that was our best season,” she said. “Up until then, it was the best season. This year, we can already tell that this year is going to be great. We’re really thinking this is the year. It’s nice to look back and see where we started five years ago.”
Whalin said that the fire which destroyed an equipment barn last August and temporarily closed the golf course and restaurant was such a big focus, and no one at Scottish Heights likes to talk about it.
“We want our focus to be on the next chapter,” she said. “We wanted to do some upgrades over the winter, and we did some painting, upgraded the bar, and painted the wood. These are things we can’t do while we’re open. We’ve worked on the tiki bar, updated the equipment outside, and put a light canopy on the grounds. Something new is happening everywhere on the golf course and restaurant.”
Whalin said that the restaurant is back to summer hours, open seven days a week, and they kicked off their first big week with a Cinco de Mayo celebration.
“We have a daily special, a different Mexican item, like we start with green chili chicken enchiladas, and then we have a fajita night on Cinco de Mayo,” she said. “Our cook, Brandon Hull, loves to show off, and when he gets a whole new menu to work with, he has fun. Our Mexican food is so good.”
Cinco de Mayo is just the beginning. Whalin said that the restaurant flows from one big special event to the next. The next event is Mother’s Day, where they take reservations for nice dinners, then off to July 3, where the main event was already sold out in February. Live music Fridays and Saturdays will start within the next couple of weeks.
“Things really have been great,” she said. “The business has grown, staffing has been great, and we’re still hiring even though we had so many employees come back. It’s been nothing but positive.”
Whalin said that the community can drive on up and have a meal at the restaurant on Scottish Heights Drive in Brockport. Scottish Heights is not private, and it is the kind of place that can accommodate a fancy meal or a nice dinner out with family. The menu ranges from expensive faire to $12 pizzas, and she was adamant about matching the prices to the costs of food.
“We try to make sure we get high-quality food and keep the costs down,” Whalin said. “We noticed a lot of places, when they saw that people would pay more for food, even when the prices came down, they kept the prices high. We’re not like that. We want people to come enjoy the view and the property. I’m always proud of the food that we’re putting out and how it tastes, but we also keep the prices down on the menu. We want it to be a place people are comfortable coming.”
While the restaurant is humming along, Whalin said that the Bella Vista event space is also booked frequently, and it recently had a facelift thanks to Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School.
“The shop students at the high school built our new bar at Bella Vista, and it’s absolutely stunning,” she said. “I gave them an idea of what I was looking for, and when they brought it, it amazed me. I couldn’t be more grateful for Kyle Norman and Matt Holt and their students.”
Bella Vista is an event venue for parties under 100 people, and it often hosts events like baby and bridal showers.
More changes are coming, and as the weather improves, more outdoor seating will take in the beautiful views Whalin is proud of.
“It’s a calm time here,” she said. “We don’t do the crazy bar scene. Come up and enjoy dinner. It’s a little bit calmer –nice, cool, and comfortable. And it’s fun here.”
More about the events at Scottish Heights can be found at www.scottishheights.com and Facebook.